NFL Week 3 Injury Report & Betting Impact

Welcome to our NFL Week 3 injury report and betting impact rundown. Below you'll find game-by-game statuses (questionable/doubtful/out), cluster injuries (OL/DL/secondary), opening vs. current lines, and quick notes on how each item can shift spread or total value.

Statuses and lines last checked: Sept. 21, 2025 — 11:35 a.m. ET. Always confirm 90 minutes before kickoff when inactives post.

Sunday Early Window (1:00 p.m. ET) Colts vs. Titans Opening → Current: IND −3 → −5.5 · Total 43 → 43.5 Colts: Monitor OL depth and WR usage (snap counts), but no single late-breaking red flag.

Monitor OL depth and WR usage (snap counts), but no single late-breaking red flag. Titans: Typical RB rotation; WR snap share impacts live total more than spread.

Typical RB rotation; WR snap share impacts live total more than spread. Betting impact: Move toward IND suggests market confidence in Colts’ trench play; tease protection matters around −5.5. Falcons vs. Panthers Opening → Current: ATL −3.5 → −5.5 · Total 44.5 → 44.5 Panthers: Watch secondary depth and RT status; any downgrade pushes ATL explosives.

Watch secondary depth and RT status; any downgrade pushes ATL explosives. Falcons: RB workload split normal; no late QB concerns.

RB workload split normal; no late QB concerns. Betting impact: If dog injuries stack in the secondary, Over live looks better than late fave tax. Raiders vs. Commanders Opening → Current: WAS −6.5 → −2.5 · Total 47.5 → 43.5 Commanders: Secondary/edge health worth monitoring; big drop suggests earlier QB/health uncertainty now priced in.

Secondary/edge health worth monitoring; big drop suggests earlier QB/health uncertainty now priced in. Raiders: WR depth adequate; OL continuity key.

WR depth adequate; OL continuity key. Betting impact: Crossing 3 changes approach; if late CB scratches surface, total leans Under holds. Packers vs. Browns Opening → Current: GB −6.5/−7 → −7.5 · Total 43.5 → 41.5 Packers: Watch WR availability and LT; minor downgrades already reflected in lower total.

Watch WR availability and LT; minor downgrades already reflected in lower total. Browns: Defensive starters shaping Under case; RB rotation stable.

Defensive starters shaping Under case; RB rotation stable. Betting impact: Above 7 is a tax; totals drift suggests slower script. Bengals vs. Vikings Opening → Current: MIN −5.5 → −2.5 · Total 44.5 → 41.5 Bengals: QB room stabilized behind the starter; WR1/WR2 both tracking to play full workloads.

QB room stabilized behind the starter; WR1/WR2 both tracking to play full workloads. Vikings: Interior OL health matters vs. pass rush.

Interior OL health matters vs. pass rush. Betting impact: Move toward CIN implies confidence in pass game viability; Under steamed with OL concerns. Rams vs. Eagles Opening → Current: PHI −4.5 → −3.5 · Total 45.5 → 44.5 Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert cleared to go; front seven healthy enough to rotate.

TE Dallas Goedert cleared to go; front seven healthy enough to rotate. Rams: WR room intact; monitor late RB snap split.

WR room intact; monitor late RB snap split. Betting impact: Goedert in supports red-zone success; −3.5 vs. −3 matters for spread shoppers. Steelers vs. Patriots Opening → Current: PK → PIT −1.5 · Total 44.5 → 44.5 Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez out (hamstring); secondary rotations thin behind him.

CB Christian Gonzalez out (hamstring); secondary rotations thin behind him. Steelers: Standard WR rotation; watch RT.

Standard WR rotation; watch RT. Betting impact: Gonzalez out bumps PIT WR matchups; market nudged toward Steelers by a point or two. Jets vs. Buccaneers Opening → Current: TB −7.5 → −6.5 · Total 44.5 → 43.5 Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka expected to go without limitations; keep an eye on pre-game confirmations.

WR Emeka Egbuka expected to go without limitations; keep an eye on pre-game confirmations. Jets: Offensive consistency the question; no new marquee scratches.

Offensive consistency the question; no new marquee scratches. Betting impact: WR clearance supports TB pass game; spread dip already priced. Texans vs. Jaguars Opening → Current: JAX −1.5 → −1.5 · Total 43.5 → 44.5 Texans: WR/CB actives drive late total bumps.

WR/CB actives drive late total bumps. Jaguars: OL continuity better than last week; WR usage steady.

OL continuity better than last week; WR usage steady. Betting impact: Balanced market; totals tweak reflects healthier skill groups.

Sunday Late & Prime Time Broncos vs. Chargers — 4:05 p.m. ET Opening → Current: LAC −3 → −2.5 · Total 46.5 → 45.5 Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler out; RB room committee fills snaps, screen game can replicate some usage.

RB Austin Ekeler out; RB room committee fills snaps, screen game can replicate some usage. Broncos: Secondary rotations stable; pass rush vs. young OL is the hinge.

Secondary rotations stable; pass rush vs. young OL is the hinge. Betting impact: Without Ekeler, short-yardage/3rd-down efficiency dips; −3.5 would invite DEN buy. Saints vs. Seahawks — 4:05 p.m. ET Opening → Current: SEA −6.5 → −7.5 · Total 42.5 → 41.5 Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet doubtful; JSN questionable but trending toward playing.

RB Zach Charbonnet doubtful; JSN questionable but trending toward playing. Saints: Offensive rhythm tied to OL health; WR group intact.

Offensive rhythm tied to OL health; WR group intact. Betting impact: Fave premium above 7; if WR/OL shake out positively for NO, live dog improves. Cowboys vs. Bears — 4:25 p.m. ET Opening → Current: CHI −1.5 → DAL −1.5 · Total 49.5 → 49.5 Cowboys: CB room banged up (DaRon Bland foot; Trevon Diggs late-week knee note); verify actives.

CB room banged up (DaRon Bland foot; Trevon Diggs late-week knee note); verify actives. Bears: QB situation stable; WR1/WR2 healthy.

QB situation stable; WR1/WR2 healthy. Betting impact: If DAL CBs limited, Bears explosive plays increase; totals hold near 50. Cardinals vs. 49ers — 4:25 p.m. ET Opening → Current: ARI −1.5 → SF −2.5 · Total 43.5 → 45.5 49ers: WR Jauan Jennings questionable (shoulder/ankle); monitor. QB room stable to starter; TE depth limited.

WR Jauan Jennings questionable (shoulder/ankle); monitor. QB room stable to starter; TE depth limited. Cardinals: Standard rotations; mobile QB factor.

Standard rotations; mobile QB factor. Betting impact: If Jennings sits, short-to-intermediate targets shift to role players; total drift already up. Chiefs vs. Giants — Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET) Opening → Current: KC −6.5 → −6 to −7 · Total 42.5 → 45.5 Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy out; multiple WRs active, but depth thinned. DL Mike Danna, CB Kristian Fulton out. Hollywood Brown cleared.

WR Xavier Worthy out; multiple WRs active, but depth thinned. DL Mike Danna, CB Kristian Fulton out. Hollywood Brown cleared. Giants: Starting QB/WRs available; OL depth worth watching.

Starting QB/WRs available; OL depth worth watching. Betting impact: WR thinning caps explosive ceiling; market still leans KC, total climbed with weather cooperating.

Monday Night Football — Lions vs. Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET) Opening → Current: BAL −6 → −4.5 · Total 52.5 → 53.5 Ravens: Several role players ruled out including a key interior DL; monitor Monday inactives for secondary/TE depth.

Several role players ruled out including a key interior DL; monitor Monday inactives for secondary/TE depth. Lions: Offense healthy enough; watch RT and slot CB actives.

Offense healthy enough; watch RT and slot CB actives. Betting impact: Ravens DL absences can lift DET success rate; total already nudged up on offensive upside.

Weather Watch (wind is the key factor) Most Sunday windows show low weather impact with warm temps. A few spots indicate scattered showers or pop-up storms but minimal wind. Re-check high-wind flags (~15+ mph) near kickoffs; that’s what moves totals most.

