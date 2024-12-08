NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Predictions: Vikings, Eagles & Bucs safe bets?

Will the Vikings hand Kirk Cousins a nice crap sandwich in his return to Minnesota? Will the Eagles avoid a letdown when the Panthers visit Philadelphia on Sunday? Can the Bucs stay hot and take another step closer to reclaiming the NFC South?

NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Predictions Recap

My recommendations in Week 13 were the Bucs over the Panthers, the Bills over the Niners and the Broncos over the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bills were never in doubt. The Bucs were definitely in doubt, but Tampa Bay pulled it out in overtime. And Jameis Winston made it interesting at times on Monday night, but Denver essentially had the game in hand.

Let’s put together another perfect Sunday.

NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Prediction: Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

I know what you’re thinking: Kirk Cousins revenge game! F*ck that. He sucks. He’s coming off a four-interception game against the Chargers in which his arm strength (or lackthereof) looked shot. He didn’t have much mobility before the Achilles injury he suffered last season, but now he looks like he’s wearing cinder blocks for cleats.

The Vikings play a lot of close games and seemingly play with their food for three quarters before flipping the switch. That said, I don’t expect them to do that today. Not against Cousins, who stole a bunch of money from their organization, only to return the favor with one playoff win.

Minnesota will roll.

NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET

Assuming the Eagles can avoid a massive following their big road win against the Ravens last week, then we should be good. Granted, the Panthers have actually resembled a football team over the past month. Still, this team is devoid of talent and they’re taking on a Philly team that still has an opportunity to earn home field advantage throughout the playoffs if it can catch Detroit.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Eagles went through the motions and allowed the Panthers to hang around for an uncomfortable amount of time. Like, I could see Nick Sirani’s dumbass yelling at the Eagle faithful following the game because the Eagles barely won and fans were booing him.

That said, if you still have the Eagles, burn ‘em.

NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Prediction: Tampa Bay Bucs, 1:00 p.m. ET

I recommended the Bucs last week so if you burned them against the Panthers, sorry. I try to mix things up a little but the Bucs are hot and they’re going to win the NFC South. The Falcons are collapsing and as previously mentioned, they’re visiting Minnesota. Atlanta will be 6-7 by the end of the day, so if Tampa Bay can hold off a talent-less (save for Maxx Crosby) Raiders squad today, then the Bucs will own first place in the NFC South by the end of the night.

I know the Raiders gave the Chiefs a game last week, but that’s not saying much. Kansas City plays with its food more than any team in the NFL. Everyone hangs with Kansas City. Only Buffalo has beaten the Chiefs, but still, everyone hangs with Kansas City…including Aidan O’Connell.

Expect the Raiders to go back to getting their asses kicked today.