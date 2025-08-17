NFL Sunday Week 2 Preseason Predictions: Will Jags, Bears Cover?

The second full weekend of the NFL preseason rolls on this Sunday with a pair of intriguing matchups that should give fans and bettors plenty to watch. The Jaguars head to New Orleans in the early window before the Bears host the Bills in primetime under the lights at Soldier Field. Read on for these NFL Sunday Week 2 Preseason Predictions.

While preseason games don’t carry the same stakes as the regular season, they’re valuable for evaluating roster battles, gauging coaching strategies, and—of course—finding betting edges. With point spreads still tight and totals hovering around 40, these contests are shaping up as classic preseason tests of depth and execution.

1:00PM: Jaguars (-3) at Saints; o/u 40

Jacksonville heads to the Superdome looking to rebound after a 31-25 loss to Pittsburgh, while New Orleans is still shaking off a 27-13 defeat to the Chargers. Both teams are clearly using this game to fine-tune depth and strategy; the Jaguars are bringing in notable rookies like Travis Hunter to play expanded roles, especially with Tyson Campbell on the mend, and their offense—though still settling—showed more cohesion in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Saints are laser-focused on fixing protection issues up front and tightening their run defense, which gave up 148 rushing yards last weekend.

Models are leaning Jacksonville’s way: BetMGM gives the Jaguars a 71% chance to cover the spread (–3), while Pickswise also sides with the visitors at –2.5 to –3, pointing to New Orleans’ uncertainty at QB and overall misdirection. Even Covers’ insiders note that Jacksonville’s capable depth and projected starter reps should tilt the edge toward them.

Prediction: The Jaguars get it done and cover the –3 on the road. Expect a methodical, low-scoring affair—lean Under 40.5 given both teams’ conservative scripts and preseason pacing.

8:00PM: Bills (+2.5) at Bears; o/u 41

In this primetime bout at Soldier Field, the Bears are slight home favorites at –2.5, with the total around 41–41.5. Chicago will field their starters after holding them out last week; Buffalo, however, remains cautious and may sit Josh Allen and others again.

Simulations heavily favor Chicago—BetMGM models show around a 79.5% chance they’ll cover, and ESPN’s analytics echo that confidence. The Bears’ early pre-season tie (24–24) suggests momentum is rising as they get familiar with new offensive schemes under coach Ben Johnson.

Prediction: Lean Bears –2.5, leaning on their structure and home-field continuity. With limited offensive fireworks expected in this rhythm-setting spotlight, go Under 41.5—this one is about execution, not scoring.