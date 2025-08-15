NFL Preseason Week 2 Predictions: Will both underdogs cover?

The second week of the NFL preseason continues Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups featuring teams in transition and quarterbacks looking to prove themselves. In Atlanta, the Falcons host the Titans as both squads search for rhythm and roster clarity following uneven Week 1 performances. Later in the evening, the defending champion Chiefs travel to Seattle to face a revamped Seahawks team eager to showcase its new identity. While starters may see limited action, these games offer valuable glimpses into depth chart battles, rookie development, and early-season chemistry.

Titans vs. Falcons (7:00 PM ET @ Mercedes‑Benz Stadium)

Tennessee enters this second preseason game at 0–1, having been roughed up by Tampa Bay (29–7). Rookie QB Cameron Ward showed promise—5-of-8 passing for 67 yards—and connected with Calvin Ridley for a 27-yard gain. However, key injuries on offense (RB Tyjae Spears) and defense (LB Anfernee Orji, CB L’Jarius Sneed) may limit effectiveness. Meanwhile, Atlanta—also 0–1—fielded backups in their opener, yet Easton Stick impressed, going 15-of-18 for 149 yards and a TD. The Falcons’ defense held Detroit to 17, but the offense sputtered under pressure.

This week, coaching signals point to the Titans leaning into first-team reps for Ward and Ridley to build on their joint-practice chemistry. Atlanta, though healthier, is expected to still rest starters like Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., and Bijan Robinson. Thus, both teams will lean on mid-tier QBs and evaluation-first lineups.

Prediction: Expect a low-scoring, tight contest between backups. With Tennessee’s newfound commitment to using starters and upward trajectory under Ward—and Atlanta’s continued conservatism—the edge tilts slightly to the Titans. Final Score Prediction: Titans 20, Falcons 17. Look for a modest outing from Ward and a defense-first tone to deliver a marginal Tennessee win. Thus, I like Atlanta +5 at Bovada.lv.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks (10:00 PM ET @ Lumen Field)

Kansas City seeks balance after a narrow preseason loss to Arizona in their opener, where they held a lead only to lose late. Backup QB Gardner Minshew outshined Bailey Zappe in relief, connecting on six of nine throws including a TD, though Mahomes and Kelce likely won’t see much action. Seattle, playing its first preseason game, dominated early versus the Raiders but couldn’t close it out, led by standouts Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe, and a rejuvenated running game (170 yards).

Both teams aim to sharpen execution. The Chiefs continue to emphasize turnover battles and special-teams discipline following their opener. Meanwhile, Seattle places its faith in Sam Darnold’s leadership and Cooper Kupp’s debut in their revamped offensive scheme—a mix of zone blocking, play action, and under-center sets. The absence of big bodies like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Pete Carroll’s exit means fresh faces such as Tory Horton and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba will be under the spotlight.

Prediction: With both starters expected to sit, it becomes a depth battle. Give Kansas City the edge due to Minshew’s efficiency and the Chiefs’ backfield depth (Pacheco, Hunt), even though Seattle’s home-field advantage and strengthened depth can keep it close. Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 21. The under 39.5 looks solid—expect quieter quarters and a defensive tone typical of preseason.