NFL Preseason Week 1 Predictions: What are the best ATS bets on Saturday?

The NFL preseason continues on Saturday night with its biggest slate of the week. What are the ATS best bets for Saturday’s NFL Preseason Week 1 matchups?

New York Giants (+3) at Buffalo Bills (36), 1:00 p.m. ET

New York enters Buffalo’s Kid’s Day preseason opener with a heavily depleted offense—top running backs like Cam Skattebo and Eric Gray are out, and starting wide receivers such as Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson are also likely sidelined, opening the door for fringe players like Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Beaux Collins, and others to make their case. Rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter and QB Jaxson Dart will look to showcase their upside, while Buffalo rolls out at least some starters on defense, albeit with Josh Allen resting. Given the talent disparity in key areas, Buffalo’s more established depth and limited Giants starters likely tilt this one their way.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: BUFFALO BILLS -3

Houston Texans (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (37.5), 4:00 p.m. ET

In this matchup, Houston’s starters—including QB C.J. Stroud—are expected to play sparingly, if at all, with the spotlight turned toward rookies and backups, especially in the RB room and across the offensive line. Meanwhile, Minnesota is rolling out J.J. McCarthy in his highly anticipated return from an ACL injury, albeit likely for limited snaps, and banking on their aggressive, turnover-driven defense to assert control. With Houston looking to evaluate depth and Minnesota showcasing their promising young QB and stout defense, the advantage leans toward the Vikings in this one.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: MINNESOTA VIKINGS -3

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (33.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

Dallas, under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, will lean heavily on backups—especially QB Joe Milton battling for a backup role, and an evolving group of younger WRs trying to step up amid CeeDee Lamb’s absence. The Rams will likewise avoid using key starters, turning to Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett at QB, alongside established wideouts like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, while evaluating depth at multiple positions. Betting trends favor Dallas by a small margin, but the expectation is for a low-scoring defensive battle.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: UNDER 33.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (36.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Steelers will rest nearly all their veteran starters—including Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, and Cam Heyward—as they turn the game over to developmental players like Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are likely to showcase rookie phenom Travis Hunter, who’s attracting buzz for his unique two-way role as both a cornerback and wide receiver. This one promises to be a stage for emerging talent, and with Pittsburgh’s seasoned core off the field, Jacksonville’s young stars—led by Hunter—have the edge to shine in this preseason opener.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -4

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Bucs (32.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee enters the preseason with their top pick, rookie QB Cameron Ward, expected to get reps early against Tampa’s defense as part of a plan allowing starters in all three preseason games. The Titans, coming off a rough 2024, hope Ward can bring spark to a running game that was middling last year, while their pass defense ranked impressively high. On the Bucs’ side, almost their entire offensive arsenal returns—including Baker Mayfield and key weapons—paired with a relentless front that amassed 46 sacks last season. Expect a competitive opener, but Tampa Bay’s cohesion and experience could tilt this closer to their favor.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: TAMPA BAY BUCS +3.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (39.5), 8:00 p.m. ET

This matchup features a rare occurrence: both Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are expected to play for at least a quarter, giving fans a real taste of their offensive starters in action. The Cardinals are looking to highlight their young stars—particularly second‑year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Pro Bowl TE Trey McBride—while trying to assert a revamped defensive identity under HC Jonathan Gannon.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will use this game to further evaluate offensive line rookies like Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as backup receivers like Jason Brownlee. With so much on the line for developing depth, this tilt should be competitive—I’d lean slight edge to Arizona at home in a low-scoring, closely contested slate.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: OVER 39.5

New York Jets (+3) at Green Bay Packers (38), 8:00 p.m. ET

Training camp for the Jets has been a sprint, with limited practices and a crowded field of hopefuls trying to stand out in just 12 sessions before this preseason game. With competition fierce among backups and specialists for final roster spots, the Jets will lean on intense evaluation, especially among undrafted and fringe players. Green Bay’s early weather reports remain thin. But in games like this, the team that better maximizes situational reps and minimizes mistakes typically wins—even if the names on the field are unfamiliar. Ultimately, I believe Aaron Glenn will want to make an impression in preseason, so I’m taking the Jets.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: NEW YORK JETS +3

Denver Broncos (-7) at San Francisco 49ers (35), 8:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco intends to rest high-profile players like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner, instead giving the spotlight to depth contenders such as CB Jakob Robinson, RB Corey Kiner, WR Jordan Watkins, DT Alfred Collins, and LB Nick Martin—all fighting for roles next month. On the Denver side, Bo Nix will likely start, bringing his manageable turnover rate and dependable command to a Broncos offense that finished the year strong. Given Denver’s sharper late-season form and SF’s extensive make-up of roster hopefuls, the Broncos are the play.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: DENVER BRONCOS -7