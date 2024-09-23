NFL Monday Night Football Week 3 Parlay Predictions

Looking to risk a little for a lot? Check out our NFL Monday Night Football Week 3 Double Header Parlay Predictions for tonight’s Jaguars vs. Bills and Commanders vs. Bengals games.

These two teams have played each other three times since 2018 and the Jags won two of those games. One of the meetings occurred in October last season when Jacksonville was also a 5.5-point underdog. The Jags won outright 25-20 when they totaled 474 total yards, including 196 on the ground. They held the Bills to just 29 rushing yards that night, turning Buffalo into a one-dimensional offense.

The Bills look more efficient offensively without Stefon Diggs (trade/Houston), but they’re also less explosive. Trevor Lawrence needs to avoid turnovers and he has to be better in the red zone than he was a week ago versus Cleveland. That said, we tend to overreact to what we just saw. And what we just saw was Buffalo hammering Miami on Thursday night and Jacksonville falling to a Cleveland team that just lost to the woeful Giants. Take the points tonight.

The Commanders don’t have a ton of talent but Jayden Daniels will keep drives alive with his legs. That will be a huge value if Washington is trailing late and we need a score to get within the point spread.

Plus, the Bengals are a mess. I know they nearly beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead last week, but things are off. Ja’Marr Chase looks like he’s allowed his contract situation to impact his play and while Tee Higgins is expected to return tonight, it might take him a few games to get back up to speed.

Remember, this is the same Cincinnati squad that lost to New England in Week 1. I’m not laying 7.5 points with a team that feels ‘off.’

The Commanders settled for seven field goals last week in their 21-18 win over the Giants. So why does that give me confidence to take the over tonight? Because they moved the ball effectively. They scored 20 points against the Bucs on the road in Week 1 and 21 last Sunday versus the Giants. If they move the ball well again tonight, I like my chances that they’ll find the end zone instead of settling for field goals.

Plus, Washington allowed 18 points last week to the woeful Giants and surrendered 37 points to Tampa Bay in Week 1. Colin Ferrell is out for tonight’s game due to a knee injury, leaving the Commanders short on pass rushers.

Jaguars +5.5

Commanders +7.5

Commanders/Bengals over 46.5