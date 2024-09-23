NFL Monday Night Football Prop Predictions: Will Cook find the end zone?

Will James Cook and Jayden Daniels find the end zone in their respective games? Will Tee Higgins come up short of his receiving total in his season debut for the Bengals? Check out our NFL Monday Night Football Prop Predictions.

Sunday NFL Week 3 Prop Predictions Recap

I went 0-for-3 with my prop picks on Sunday. I had Jordan Mason rushing for over 94.5 yards and while he was productive, he only finished with 77 rushing yards.

I also took C.J. Stroud to finish with over 33.5 attempts. My reasoning behind the selection was that Stroud and the Texans wouldn’t have much of a running game and he’d be forced to throw. The theory was sound, but the selection was not. He finished with 31 pass attempts.

Finally, Derek Carr was a dud against what should have been an exposed and tired Philadelphia defense. Instead, Carr and the Saints had trouble moving the ball for most of the afternoon and he fell well short of his 239.5-yard passing total.

Let’s see if we can’t rebound tonight.

NFL Monday Night Football Prop Prediction: James Cook Any Time TD (+115)

James Cook converted on a one-yard touchdown run last week and he continues to see goal line opportunities in this Buffalo offense. In fact, that was one of his three scores against the Dolphins last week. Miami had several miscues in that game that led to scoring opportunities for Buffalo and Trevor Lawrence is one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league. Thus, Cook and the Bills should have plenty of scoring chances again tonight.

Daniels and the Commanders didn’t find the end zone last Sunday despite being the Giants, 21-18. They had plenty of opportunities, but settled for five field goals in the victory. That said, the rookie QB found the end zone twice in Week 1 against the Bucs. His legs make him a threat to score every time he touches the ball and we’ve seen Kliff Kingsbury has called zone reads for Daniels inside the red zone.

Higgins is expected to make his season debut tonight for the Bengals. He missed the team’s first two games after suffering a hamstring injury the week leading up to Week 1. Even though he’s healthy, we haven’t seen Higgins since last season. There has been no talk of a snap count for the receiver, but the Cincinnati passing game has been off thus far.

Plus, hamstring injuries can be tricky. Not that I wish injury to anyone, but if Higgins comes up lame again at some point, that’ll certainly impact his production in tonight’s game. Either way, I don’t envision a huge season debut for the fifth-year wide out.