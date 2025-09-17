NFL Broncos vs Chargers Odds, Betting Preview & TV | 09/21/25

The AFC West heats up as the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 21. This Week 3 NFL Broncos vs Chargers odds breakdown highlights current lines, how the market is betting (and how that’s moved so far), key injuries, series history, and where the value might lie in this Week 3 divisional tilt.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 21, 2025, Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA TV/Streaming: CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Point Spread: Broncos +3.0 (-120) | Chargers -3.0 (EVEN)

Broncos | Chargers Moneyline: Broncos +130 | Chargers -150

Broncos | Chargers Total (O/U): 46.0 — Over (-110), Under (-110)

Odds subject to change.

Public Betting Snapshot

Market read: The market average shows a modest majority of spread tickets on the Chargers , and we’ve seen a move from -1.5 to -2.5 toward L.A., signaling steady Chargers support.

The market average shows a , and we’ve seen a toward L.A., signaling steady Chargers support. Moneyline: Slight lean toward the Chargers.

Slight lean toward the Chargers. Total: Action appears more balanced around the mid-40s; no strong public consensus.

Check the latest breakdown:

NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Chargers’ fast start: Jim Harbaugh’s group is 2–0 , riding a stifling defense that just held the Raiders without a touchdown on Monday night. Justin Herbert’s efficiency plus timely takeaways have defined the first two weeks.

Jim Harbaugh’s group is , riding a stifling defense that just held the Raiders without a touchdown on Monday night. Justin Herbert’s efficiency plus timely takeaways have defined the first two weeks. Broncos’ bounce-back test: Denver ( 1–1 ) fell at Indianapolis in the final seconds after a Week 1 win over Tennessee. Rookie QB Bo Nix has flashed, but situational football (late-game execution, special teams) looms large here.

Denver ( ) fell at Indianapolis in the final seconds after a Week 1 win over Tennessee. Rookie QB Bo Nix has flashed, but situational football (late-game execution, special teams) looms large here. Divisional stakes: Early AFC West leverage game. L.A. swept Denver in 2024; the Broncos look to flip that script.

Early AFC West leverage game. L.A. swept Denver in 2024; the Broncos look to flip that script. Trench watch (LAC): With Rashawn Slater out for the season, the Joe Alt-anchored line continues to be under the microscope. Khalil Mack exited MNF with an elbow issue; his week-to-week status is worth monitoring.

Injuries

Broncos: No new major injuries publicly confirmed following Week 2; official Week 3 reports pending .

No new major injuries publicly confirmed following Week 2; . Chargers: LT Rashawn Slater (season-ending); Khalil Mack (elbow) left Week 2 — status TBD; Daiyan Henley (illness) was added pregame in Week 2 but played.

(Always confirm final statuses on the official game-day inactives.)

Broncos vs. Chargers Trends

ATS: Chargers have rewarded backers through the first two weeks; Broncos’ ATS results have been mixed.

Chargers have rewarded backers through the first two weeks; Broncos’ ATS results have been mixed. O/U: Both teams 1–1 to the total so far in 2025 (Chargers split Over/Under Weeks 1–2; Broncos split across Weeks 1–2).

Both teams to the total so far in 2025 (Chargers split Over/Under Weeks 1–2; Broncos split across Weeks 1–2). Public Betting: Market average tilts to Chargers -2.5/-3 on spread; moneyline interest also leans L.A.

Market average tilts to on spread; moneyline interest also leans L.A. Line Movement: Spread moved from Chargers -1.5 to -2.5, reflecting consistent L.A. support; total holding near 46.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

Dec 19, 2024: Chargers 34–27 (at LAC)

Chargers (at LAC) Oct 13, 2024: Chargers 23–16 (at DEN)

Chargers (at DEN) Dec 31, 2023: Broncos 16–9 (at DEN)

Standings & Recent Form

Denver Broncos: 1–1 overall | 0–0 in AFC West Latest result: Lost 29–28 at Colts (Week 2).

| Los Angeles Chargers: 2–0 overall | 2–0 in AFC West Latest result: Won 20–9 at Raiders (Week 2).

|

Den vs. LAC Final Thoughts

The market’s drift toward L.A. makes sense: the Chargers’ defense is generating turnovers and Herbert’s been crisp. Denver has playmakers and can stress a Slater-less Chargers line with pressure, but the Broncos must clean up late-game execution and special teams. If this sits under the key number of 3, L.A. remains the side taking support; above a field goal, the calculus tightens.

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Chargers -2.5 if the number stays below 3; at -3 or higher , evaluate game-day injury news (especially pass-rush availability) before deciding.

Lean if the number stays below 3; at , evaluate game-day injury news (especially pass-rush availability) before deciding. Total: Pass/lean Under 46.0 if defensive health holds for L.A.; otherwise neutral.

Ready to back your side?

Click here

