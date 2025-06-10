NFL 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Betting Breakdown and Best Value Picks

Which candidates offer the best value to win the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year? Read on for our complete breakdown of which players could take home the top defensive award in 2025.

Top Contenders

Myles Garrett (CLE) – +850

2024 Stats: 14 sacks, 83 pressures, 92.8 PFF pass-rush grade.

Analysis: Garrett led the league in pressures and maintained elite performance metrics, earning PFF’s Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive year.

Micah Parsons (DAL) – +750

2024 Stats: 13.5 sacks, 70 pressures, 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade.

Analysis: According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Parsons is the current favorite to win this award. He continues to be a dominant force on the edge, consistently ranking among the top pass rushers in the league.

T.J. Watt (PIT) – +950

2024 Stats: 15 sacks, 80 pressures, 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade.

Analysis: Watt’s relentless pressure and sack totals make him a perennial DPOY candidate, maintaining his status as one of the league’s premier edge rushers.

Aidan Hutchinson (DET) – +900

2024 Stats: 7.5 sacks in 5 games, 27 pressures.

Analysis: Despite a mid-season injury, Hutchinson showcased elite pass-rushing ability, earning praise as one of the best players in the NFL during the early part of the season.

Patrick Surtain II (DEN) – +4000

2024 Stats: 4 interceptions, 11 passes defended, 306 receiving yards allowed.

Analysis: Surtain’s lockdown coverage and playmaking ability earned him the 2024 AP Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming just the second cornerback to win the honor since 2010.

Dark Horses

Jared Verse (LAR) – +1500

2024 Stats: 77 pressures, 86.2 PFF overall grade.

Analysis: As a rookie, Verse led all defensive linemen in pressures and demonstrated exceptional pass-rush and run-defense skills, earning PFF’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Zaire Franklin (IND) – +40000

2024 Stats: 173 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions.

Analysis: Franklin led the league in tackles and continued his consistent high-level performance, solidifying his status as a premier linebacker.

DaRon Bland (DAL) – +20000

2024 Stats: 14 interceptions, 27 pass deflections, 5 defensive touchdowns.

Analysis: Bland’s record-setting interception and defensive touchdown totals make him a compelling candidate, though cornerbacks face challenges in winning the DPOY award.

Betting Recommendations

Best Value Bet: Myles Garrett (+850) – Consistent elite performance and a history of high-level play make Garrett a strong candidate.

High Upside Bet: Jared Verse (+1500) – A standout rookie season with exceptional metrics positions Verse as a potential breakout star.

Long Shot Bet: DaRon Bland (+20000) – While cornerbacks have a tough path to DPOY honors, Bland’s record-setting season could make him a dark horse contender.