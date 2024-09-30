Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Prediction: Is Total Set too High?

Did oddsmakers set the total for tonight’s Lions vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football matchup too high? The number currently sits at 47 points ahead of tonight’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Ford Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Detroit Lions (-4); o/u 47

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 30, 2024

TV: ESPN

Lions vs. Seahawks Public Betting: Bettors Taking the Over

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seahawks injured up front defensively

Leonard Williams (ribs) did not practice Friday. Williams is one of five Seahawks front-seven defenders who have been unable to practice on both Thursday and Friday this week. The Seahawks play on Monday night. Rookie DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks and LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) has yet to take a regular season snap, although he was spotted wearing pads on Wednesday, before the official practice week began. LB Jerome Baker (hamstring) and LB Boye Mafe (knee) also remain sidelined.

Safety Branch doubtful for Lions

Lions S Brian Branch (illness) is doubtful for Week 4 against the Seahawks. Branch took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Trey McBride in Week 3 and was listed on the injury report with a concussion earlier this week. He was removed from the injury report on Saturday. It’s possible his illness is related to the head injury. Branch has been a standout player for the Lions since being drafted in the second round last year. He has one intercpetion, two TFLs, and 22 total tackles this season.

Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Seattle is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

Lions vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take the over. These two teams met each other in each of the last three seasons. When they met in January of 2022, the two teams combined for 80 points in Seattle. When they met in October of the 2022 NFL season, they combined for 93 points at Ford Field. Last September, these teams met again in Detroit and combined for 68 points.

Under new coach Mike MacDonald, I expect the Seahawks to have a sound game plan defensively. That said, there’s only so much MacDonald can do when most of his front seven is either out or playing injured. The Lions should be able to move the ball effectively both on the ground and through the air when need be.

On the other side, the Seahawks scored 26 points against Denver (Week 1), 23 points at New England (Week 2) and 24 points versus Miami (Week 3). I think their floor is the low-20s again tonight. If I’m right about the Seahawks’ defense being a liability, then the over should cash.

Lions vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: OVER 47