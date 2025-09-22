Lions vs. Ravens Odds & Best Bets — Week 3 Guide

“Monday Night Football” heads to Baltimore as Detroit’s high-powered offense meets a physical Ravens front at M&T Bank Stadium. Current Lions Ravens odds make Baltimore a slim favorite with a rising total. Below we cover opening vs. current lines, public betting and public money, injuries, weather, key trends, expert picks, and a Same Game Parlay. For more coverage, visit our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Game Info & TV Coverage

Date: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD TV / Streaming: ESPN & ABC; NFL+ replay

Lions vs. Ravens Odds & Market Read

Opening odds (market): Ravens −6 · Total 51.5

Current odds: Ravens −4.5 (−110) / Lions +4.5 (−110) · Total 53.5 (−105/−115) · ML: BAL −235 / DET +195

Lines shown for transparency; shop for the best number. Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Movement: Early support on Detroit trimmed the spread from −6 to −4.5, while totals climbed two full points as bettors leaned toward offense.



Public Betting & Line Dynamics

Public money: Lean toward Baltimore ATS and ML; contrarian action hits Detroit when the number reaches +5 or higher.

Key resistance: Books are defending the −4.5/−5 range; totals sit comfortably at 53–54 barring late news.

Track live NFL public betting & public money

Injury Watch & Weather

Lions: EDGE Marcus Davenport out (chest); LT Taylor Decker questionable.

EDGE Marcus Davenport out (chest); LT Taylor Decker questionable. Ravens: DT Nnamdi Madubuike out (neck); DL depth is thin entering Week 3.

Weather: Upper-60s, light winds; rain chance minimal. Totals unaffected unless conditions shift Monday evening.

Key NFL Betting Trends

Lions as road underdogs: Positive ATS when protection holds and explosives show up.

Positive ATS when protection holds and explosives show up. Ravens at home in prime time: Strong SU record; ATS hinges on run game margin.

Strong SU record; ATS hinges on run game margin. Totals 52–54: Often decided by red-zone TD rate and turnover swings.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Expert Pick: Ravens −4.5 — QB run game + crowd noise tilt edge at this number.

Total Best Bet: Over 53.0 — rising total reflects offensive potential; still playable at 53 flat.

Prop Best Bet: Longest FG Over 47.5 yards — both kickers have range; stalled drives boost attempts.

Same Game Parlay Spotlight

Correlate Baltimore control with scoring ceiling:

Ravens ML

Over 51.5 (alt total)

Ravens RB anytime TD

Estimated payout: +300 to +425 depending on shop.



How to Watch & Stream

Kickoff 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN & ABC. Replays on NFL+.

See more NFL previews on our NFL homepage.

If you like Baltimore, target −4.5/−5 early; Lions backers should wait for +5.5. Live totals around 51–52 can make sense if early drives stall into field goals.

