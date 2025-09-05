Lions vs. Packers Betting Preview, Odds & TV (September 7)

The NFC North spotlight shines on Lambeau Field as the Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in a high-stakes divisional opener on Sunday, September 7, 2025. This Lions vs Packers NFL preview breaks down odds, betting splits, injuries, and matchup analysis as two longtime rivals look to set the tone early in the season.
Lions vs. Packers Date/Time & TV
- Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV/Streaming: FOX
Lions vs Packers Betting Odds (via Bovada)
- Point Spread: Lions –2.5 | Packers +2.5
- Moneyline: Lions –140 | Packers +120
- Total (Over/Under): 46.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early betting trends show the public leaning toward Detroit on the spread and moneyline, reflecting confidence in the Lions’ offense. Totals betting has leaned slightly toward the Over, expecting fireworks in a heated divisional matchup.
👉 Track live splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart
News, Notes & Storylines
- Lions Building Momentum: Detroit enters 2025 with Super Bowl aspirations after back-to-back playoff runs. Jared Goff leads one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses.
- Packers’ Transition: Jordan Love takes another step as Green Bay’s starter, aiming to build chemistry with his young receiving corps.
- Divisional Rivalry: These teams split their 2024 series, with both games decided by a touchdown or less.
- Trench Warfare: Detroit’s offensive line is considered among the best in the league, while Green Bay counters with an aggressive defensive front.
Injury Report
- Detroit Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (probable, ankle); CB Emmanuel Moseley (questionable).
- Green Bay Packers: RB Aaron Jones (probable); LT David Bakhtiari (questionable, knee).
Lions vs Packers Betting Trends
- ATS (Against The Spread): Lions are 5–2 ATS in their last 7 divisional games.
- O/U (Totals): Over has hit in 4 of the last 5 Lions-Packers meetings.
- Line Movement: Opened Lions –1, moved to –2.5 with betting support.
- Public Betting: Majority backing Lions; Over also drawing interest.
Recent Lions vs Packers Meetings
- 2024: Lions 27–24 (Detroit)
- 2024: Packers 20–14 (Green Bay)
- 2023: Lions 34–20 (Detroit)
Final Thoughts on Lions vs Packers
This rivalry clash at Lambeau features two playoff-caliber teams with contrasting styles. Detroit’s offensive efficiency and defensive improvements give them a slight edge, but Green Bay’s home-field advantage and Jordan Love’s progression could make this a nail-biter. Expect a back-and-forth battle with points on the board.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can the Packers’ young WR corps challenge Detroit’s secondary?
- Will Jared Goff stay upright against Green Bay’s pass rush?
- Does the Over continue to hit in recent Lions-Packers clashes?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Lions –2.5, given their stronger roster and recent success in divisional play.
- Total: Lean Over 46.0, with both offenses capable of big plays.
Predicted Score
Lions 27, Packers 23 — A close divisional battle with Detroit’s offensive balance proving just enough to edge out Green Bay on the road.