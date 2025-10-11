Lions vs Chiefs Odds – KC −2.5, Total Up to 52.5 on SNF

Lions vs Chiefs odds for Sunday Night Football show Kansas City holding steady as a short home favorite, while totals climb into the low 50s for what could be a fireworks rematch of last season’s opener.
The Lions vs Chiefs Sunday Night Football odds opened with Kansas City −2.5 and a total of 51.0, holding the same spread but rising to 52.5 on market Over interest. The Chiefs remain modest home favorites despite back-to-back offensive lulls, while Detroit continues to draw sharp love thanks to its balanced attack and top-10 pass rush. Below we break down verified lines, betting splits, key injuries, and our expert predictions for the Week 6 prime-time clash at Arrowhead.
Lions vs Chiefs Game Info & TV
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
- Network: NBC
Lions vs Chiefs Odds — Opening vs Current
- Opening: Chiefs −2.5 (−110) / Lions +2.5 (−110) — Total 51.0 — Moneyline: KC −145 / DET +125
- Current: Chiefs −2.5 (−105) / Lions +2.5 (−115) — Total 52.5 — Moneyline: KC −135 / DET +115
- Movement: Total ticks upward on offensive optimism; side remains stable as books report two-way action near pick’em.
Public Splits & Market Read (Lions vs Chiefs odds)
- Tickets: 58% on Chiefs −2.5; modest bias toward the home favorite after early Lions handle appeared.
- Money: Slight lean toward Detroit, suggesting sharper interest at +3 if that reappears late.
- Totals: 71% of tickets on the Over 52.5, pushing the number up a full point from midweek.
Injury & Team Notes
- Lions: WR1 upgraded to probable; RB depth remains questionable after limited practice reports.
- Chiefs: TE fully cleared; left tackle questionable with back spasms that could affect pass protection.
- Impact: Skill talent trending healthy for both sides contributes to total movement; OL health remains KC’s key variable.
Weather Outlook (Kansas City)
- Forecast: Mid-60s at kickoff, light wind (5–7 mph), clear skies — ideal scoring weather for October night football.
Trends & Angles That Matter
- Chiefs 7–3 ATS at home in night games since 2021.
- Lions 10–2 ATS vs teams with winning records last season.
- Over 5–1 in last six KC night games at Arrowhead.
Expert Pick & Best Bets for Lions vs Chiefs Odds
- ATS: Lean Lions +2.5 (buy +3 if available); Detroit’s front can disrupt Mahomes behind a shaky OL.
- Total: Lean Over 52.5; both offenses have the speed and QB play to exceed mid-50 scoring pace.
- Prop Look: TE Anytime TD (−130) or Longest Reception Over 22.5 yards in clean weather.
