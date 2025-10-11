Lions vs Chiefs Odds – KC −2.5, Total Up to 52.5 on SNF

Lions vs Chiefs odds for Sunday Night Football show Kansas City holding steady as a short home favorite, while totals climb into the low 50s for what could be a fireworks rematch of last season’s opener.

The Lions vs Chiefs Sunday Night Football odds opened with Kansas City −2.5 and a total of 51.0, holding the same spread but rising to 52.5 on market Over interest. The Chiefs remain modest home favorites despite back-to-back offensive lulls, while Detroit continues to draw sharp love thanks to its balanced attack and top-10 pass rush. Below we break down verified lines, betting splits, key injuries, and our expert predictions for the Week 6 prime-time clash at Arrowhead.

Lions vs Chiefs Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO Network: NBC

Lions vs Chiefs Odds — Opening vs Current

Opening: Chiefs −2.5 (−110) / Lions +2.5 (−110) — Total 51.0 — Moneyline: KC −145 / DET +125

Current: Chiefs −2.5 (−105) / Lions +2.5 (−115) — Total 52.5 — Moneyline: KC −135 / DET +115

Movement: Total ticks upward on offensive optimism; side remains stable as books report two-way action near pick’em.

Public Splits & Market Read (Lions vs Chiefs odds)

Tickets: 58% on Chiefs −2.5; modest bias toward the home favorite after early Lions handle appeared.

58% on Chiefs −2.5; modest bias toward the home favorite after early Lions handle appeared. Money: Slight lean toward Detroit, suggesting sharper interest at +3 if that reappears late.

Slight lean toward Detroit, suggesting sharper interest at +3 if that reappears late. Totals: 71% of tickets on the Over 52.5, pushing the number up a full point from midweek.

Injury & Team Notes

Lions: WR1 upgraded to probable; RB depth remains questionable after limited practice reports.

WR1 upgraded to probable; RB depth remains questionable after limited practice reports. Chiefs: TE fully cleared; left tackle questionable with back spasms that could affect pass protection.

TE fully cleared; left tackle questionable with back spasms that could affect pass protection. Impact: Skill talent trending healthy for both sides contributes to total movement; OL health remains KC’s key variable.

Weather Outlook (Kansas City)

Forecast: Mid-60s at kickoff, light wind (5–7 mph), clear skies — ideal scoring weather for October night football.

Trends & Angles That Matter

Chiefs 7–3 ATS at home in night games since 2021.

Lions 10–2 ATS vs teams with winning records last season.

Over 5–1 in last six KC night games at Arrowhead.

Expert Pick & Best Bets for Lions vs Chiefs Odds

ATS: Lean Lions +2.5 (buy +3 if available); Detroit’s front can disrupt Mahomes behind a shaky OL.

Lean Lions +2.5 (buy +3 if available); Detroit’s front can disrupt Mahomes behind a shaky OL. Total: Lean Over 52.5; both offenses have the speed and QB play to exceed mid-50 scoring pace.

Lean Over 52.5; both offenses have the speed and QB play to exceed mid-50 scoring pace. Prop Look: TE Anytime TD (−130) or Longest Reception Over 22.5 yards in clean weather.

