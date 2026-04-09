Thursday NBA Best Bets April 9: Can Boston cover as road underdogs?

Thursday has 40% of the league in action as the second week of April 2026 marches on. It features 6 contests on a moderate NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Celtics cover the 4.5 points as road underdogs against the Knicks? Will the Lakers and Warriors go over the total of 225.5 points on Thursday night? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets April 9 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Boston Celtics +4.5 over New York Knicks

I like the Celtics in this game. Boston appears perfectly positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Knicks as road underdogs on Thursday. The Celtics have an elite 47-32 overall ATS record— it’s the second-best mark in the NBA this year.

What’s more, Boston has consistently thrived in this exact spot, boasting a 14-8 ATS record as underdogs and a dominant 26-14 ATS mark on the road. Furthermore, they are a reliable 30-20 ATS in conference play in 2025-26.

Riding massive momentum, the Celtics are 7-1 straight up and 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall. Expect Boston’s road toughness to be the difference in this highly competitive matchup.

Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 110, NEW YORK KNICKS 108.

NBA Best Bet: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Over 225.5

I’d take the over in this game. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors seem primed to smash the 225.5-point total on Thursday night, driven by Golden State’s relentless offensive pace. The over is 47-32 in the Warriors’ games this season, giving them the third-highest over percentage in the league.

Golden State consistently delivers high-scoring affairs at the Chase Center, as the over is 25-15 in their home contests and 32-16 over when the Warriors are listed as favorites this year.

Furthermore, these rivals practically guarantee a shootout, with the over cashing in 8 of their last 9 head-to-head matchups. Expect a fast-paced battle with both teams shooting well. The over is the play.

Final score projection: LOS ANGELES LAKERS 119, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 116.

Thursday NBA Best Bets April 9

Boston Celtics +4.5 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Over 225.5

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