Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 8: Will the Mavs vs. Suns game go over the total?

Wednesday has over 45% of the league in action as the second week of April 2026 marches on. It features 7 contests on a moderate NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Grizzlies and Nuggets both put up enough points to go over the total of 244.5? Will the Mavericks and Suns go over the total of 230.5 points on Wednesday night? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 8 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Over 244.5

I like the over in this game. Wednesday night’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets is primed to smash the 244.5-point total. Denver’s elite offense consistently dictates a fast pace, with the over sitting at a remarkable 49-30 in Denver’s games this season.

What’s more, the Nuggets often push the tempo in these spots; the over is 36-21 in the Nuggets’ games when they are listed as a favorite, and an impressive 34-15 in Denver’s conference games this year. Meanwhile, Memphis brings its own heat, as the over is 7-2 in the Grizzlies’ last 9 games overall. Expect a shootout with both teams scoring boatloads of points.

Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 135, MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 120.

NBA Best Bet: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Over 230.5

I’d take the over in this one. Wednesday’s clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns has all the ingredients to sail over the 230.5-point total. The Suns push the pace even when fatigued, with the over going 8-7 when Phoenix is playing on no rest this season.

Additionally, the over is an impressive 5-1 in the Suns’ last 6 games overall. Dallas is also trending high, as the over is 6-3 in the Mavs’ last 9 games overall.

Furthermore, these teams consistently light up the scoreboard against each other, with the over cashing in each of the last 3 games between the Mavericks and Suns. The over is the play in this Western Conference showdown.

Final score projection: PHOENIX SUNS 127, DALLAS MAVERICKS 119.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 8

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Over 244.5 Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Over 230.5

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