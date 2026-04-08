Wednesday NHL Best Bets April 8: Will Oilers-Sharks cash the over?

Sabres vs. Rangers OVER 6.5 Goals (7:00PM)

This is one of the strongest over spots on the board.

Buffalo continues to play a high-event style, generating offense but also giving up quality chances defensively. That combination consistently creates games where both teams contribute on the scoreboard.

The Rangers, especially at home, are more than capable of pushing pace and capitalizing on those opportunities. Their offensive talent allows them to score in multiple ways—whether off the rush, sustained pressure, or special teams.

The key here is pace. Buffalo won’t sit back, and New York is comfortable playing in an open game. If this turns into a chance-for-chance battle, the total should clear.

With a 6.5 number, this projects in the 4-3 range or higher.

👉 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Capitals -151 at Maple Leafs (7:30PM)

This is a strong situational spot for Washington.

The Capitals bring experience, structure, and consistency, all of which become critical late in the season. In matchups like this, they’re comfortable controlling tempo and capitalizing on mistakes.

Toronto, while dangerous offensively, can still be inconsistent—particularly in their own zone. Against a disciplined team like Washington, those defensive lapses can be costly.

The edge here comes down to reliability. Washington is more likely to execute over a full 60 minutes, especially in a road spot where structure matters.

At -151, you’re laying a fair price for the more dependable team.

👉 Pick: Capitals -151

Oilers vs. Sharks OVER 6.5 Goals (10:00PM)

This is a classic late-night over.

Edmonton’s style naturally drives high-scoring games—they’re one of the most explosive offensive teams in the league and can push pace from start to finish. When they get into rhythm, they can score in bunches.

San Jose, meanwhile, has struggled defensively and often gets pulled into faster-paced games, especially against elite offensive opponents. They’re capable of contributing offensively, but their defensive issues are the bigger factor here.

This is a matchup where pace should dictate everything. If Edmonton controls tempo early, this could quickly turn into a wide-open game with sustained pressure and frequent scoring chances.

At 6.5, the number doesn’t fully account for the ceiling in this matchup.

👉 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Wednesday NHL Best Bets April 8