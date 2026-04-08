Wednesday NHL Best Bets April 8: Will Oilers-Sharks cash the over?

Last Updated on April 8, 2026 2:03 pm by Anthony Rome
Wednesday’s NHL slate is loaded with offensive firepower and high-tempo matchups, making it a prime opportunity to target overs and a strong road favorite in a key late-season spot. With playoff positioning tightening, certain teams are leaning into aggressive styles to secure points—creating ideal conditions for goals and clear edges on sides.
Tonight’s card features two totals that profile as wide open, along with a veteran team in a strong position to take control on the road. Let’s break it down.
- Sabres/Rangers OVER 6.5
- Washington Capitals -151
- Oilers/Sharks OVER 6.5
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