Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 8: Will Cards hammer former pitcher?

Last Updated on April 8, 2026 2:00 pm by Anthony Rome

Wednesday’s MLB slate gives us a strong mix of short favorites with pitching edges and one clear mismatch on the mound. This is a card where trusting team stability and pitcher profiles creates a solid betting foundation.

Let’s break down your three plays.

MLB Best Bets: Cardinals -118 at Nationals

Pitching Matchup: Michael McGreevy vs. Miles Mikolas

This is a subtle but important edge toward St. Louis.

Michael McGreevy may still be establishing himself at the major league level, but he brings a polished approach with solid command and the ability to limit damage. Against a Nationals lineup that lacks consistent firepower, that plays well.

On the other side, Miles Mikolas is a contact-heavy pitcher who relies on efficiency rather than dominance. That can work—but it also leaves him vulnerable to sustained rallies if hitters string together quality at-bats.

The St. Louis Cardinals bring the more balanced offense into this matchup, and in a near pick’em range, that edge becomes the deciding factor.

Betting Pick: Cardinals -118

MLB Best Bets: Braves -115 at Angels

Pitching Matchup: Grant Holmes vs. Reid Detmers

This is a classic case of trusting the better overall team.

Reid Detmers has shown flashes of upside, but inconsistency continues to be an issue—especially when facing elite lineups that can punish mistakes.

That’s exactly what he’s up against here.

The Atlanta Braves bring one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball, capable of producing runs in bunches. Even if Grant Holmes is simply serviceable, Atlanta’s lineup can create enough separation.

At a short price, backing the superior roster and offensive firepower is the right move.

Betting Pick: Braves -115

MLB Best Bets: Tigers -141 at Twins

Pitching Matchup: Framber Valdez vs. Bailey Ober

This is the strongest pitching edge on the board—and it clearly favors Detroit.

Framber Valdez is one of the most reliable arms in baseball when it comes to generating ground balls and limiting damage. His ability to control contact and pitch deep into games gives his team a consistent advantage.

Bailey Ober is effective in the right matchups, but he’s more vulnerable to hard contact, especially against lineups that can capitalize on mistakes.

The Detroit Tigers come into this game with both the pitching edge and enough offensive support to capitalize on it.

When you combine a frontline arm with a favorable matchup, laying a moderate price becomes justified.

Betting Pick: Tigers -141

Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 8