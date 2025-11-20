Jets vs Ravens Predictions: Week 12 Odds & Picks

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 9:52 am by admin

BALTIMORE, MD — On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the New York Jets travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 12 matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. With Baltimore now a 13.5-point home favorite and the total set at 44, the latest Jets vs Ravens predictions frame this as one of the largest spreads on the Sunday card and a test of how competitive New York can be against an elite contender.

How to Watch – Jets vs Ravens (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: CBS

🏟 Venue: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

Jets vs Ravens — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline New York Jets +13.5 Over 44 +700 Baltimore Ravens -13.5 Under 44 -1200 Opening line: Jets +11.5 / Ravens -11.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The spread climbing from Ravens -11.5 to -13.5 shows that the market already trusted Baltimore and then doubled down as money arrived on the favorite. A total of 44 suggests expectations for a game where the Ravens do most of the scoring and the Jets are asked to play from behind against a top-tier defense.

For recreational bettors, that means Baltimore needs more than a two-touchdown margin to cover, while New York only has to avoid a blowout to cash as a big underdog. How often the Jets can sustain drives and avoid short fields for the Ravens will largely determine whether this ends inside or outside the number.

Public Betting Tickets

Jets vs Ravens — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) New York Jets 33% +11.5 → +13.5 Baltimore Ravens 67% -11.5 → -13.5

Roughly two-thirds of tickets are on Baltimore, and the spread has grown by two full points in the Ravens’ direction. That combination of favorite support and line movement means late bettors are laying a bigger number than early backers did, while Jets supporters are being paid extra points to step in. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Jets vs Ravens Pick & Prediction

Pick: Jets +13.5

Lean: Under 44

With the spread inflated to 13.5 and the majority of tickets on Baltimore, the value shifts toward New York catching nearly two touchdowns in a game with a modest total. If the Jets can avoid early turnovers and force the Ravens to string together longer drives, the scoring pace favors an under and gives the big underdog more room to sneak inside the number.

