Thursday Night Football Odds – Jets vs Patriots Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on November 11, 2025 3:38 pm by Michael Cash

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Jets vs Patriots Odds — Week 11

Thursday Night Football Odds New York Jets vs New England Patriots Team Spread Total Moneyline New York Jets +11.5 43.0 +525 New England Patriots –11.5 43.0 –800

Where This Game Will Be Won

New England’s defensive front dominates the matchup on paper, and they should force the Jets into predictable passing downs. If New York can’t establish the run early, their limited passing efficiency will keep the chains stalled and field position one-sided in favor of the home team.

Offensively, the Patriots lean on ball control and play-action to create chunk plays against a tired Jets defense. Expect a steady diet of short yardage success and clock management to cover the number if turnovers stay neutral.

Who is The Public Betting — Jets vs Patriots

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current New York Jets 35% +5.5 → +11.5 New England Patriots 65% –5.5 → –11.5

Sharp Read: A double-digit jump toward the favorite confirms heavy Patriots money from both sharp and public angles. Any late Jets buyback at +12 could be short-lived, as New England continues to draw support in primetime.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Thursday Night Football Week 11 Jets vs Patriots Prediction

Patriots –11.5 (–115). New England’s defense should dominate a Jets offense that ranks near the bottom in third-down conversion rate. Lean: Under 43 — unless turnovers set up short fields, this projects as a methodical Patriots win with limited explosives.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.