Jets vs Dolphins SGP — MNF Week 4 Picks

Our Jets vs Dolphins SGP for Monday Night Football builds around a correlated script: Miami’s explosive rate creates scoreboard pressure, which in turn drives Jets passing volume and receiver opportunities. With that in mind, we stack Dolphins-side outcomes with selective Overs and a volume proxy for New York—then outline alternates and ladders if the market shifts before kickoff.

Jets vs Dolphins SGP — Core Build (3–4 Legs)

1) Dolphins Moneyline or -2.5 (alt spread)

Buy range: ML to -2.5 (aim to keep standard juice ≤ -130).

ML to -2.5 (aim to keep standard juice ≤ -130). Rationale: Explosive plays + home field often pair well with our Over and receiver legs; moreover, it protects correlated edges.

2) Game Total Over (alt band 42.5–48.5)

Buy range: 42.5–46.5 for conservative stacks; stretch to 47.5–48.5 only if the price remains fair.

42.5–46.5 for conservative stacks; stretch to 47.5–48.5 only if the price remains fair. Rationale: If Miami scores early, the Jets are consequently forced into more dropbacks, which typically boosts pace and total play volume.

3) Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards — Over (or WR1 alt 70+)

Buy range: Main 75.5–89.5; ladder 70+/90+ for small sprinkles.

Main 75.5–89.5; ladder 70+/90+ for small sprinkles. Rationale: Hill’s target share and YAC profile benefit from scripted shot plays; furthermore, his spikes correlate directly with Dolphins success.

4) Jets QB Passing Attempts — Over (or WR receptions proxy)

Buy range: Attempts 30.5–34.5; if unavailable, pivot to WR1 receptions Over 4.5–5.5.

Attempts 30.5–34.5; if unavailable, pivot to WR1 receptions Over 4.5–5.5. Rationale: A trailing game state therefore shifts New York toward short-area volume and two-minute drives, raising attempts and catch counts.

Note: If this line drifts significantly near kickoff, rebuild the Jets vs Dolphins SGP around a smaller Dolphins spread or a lower total band while keeping the passing-volume leg intact.

Alternates & Ladder Ideas

Dolphins Team Total: Over 23.5–24.5 aligns with ML/alt -2.5; it also supports the main Over.

Over 23.5–24.5 aligns with ML/alt -2.5; it also supports the main Over. Receiver Ladder: Hill 90+/100+ small sprinkles; if bracketed, pivot to Waddle 60+ or TE 30+ as market-dependent hedges.

Hill 90+/100+ small sprinkles; if bracketed, pivot to Waddle 60+ or TE 30+ as market-dependent hedges. 1H Angles: Dolphins 1H ML + small full-game Over parlay if the main total sticks at a key number.

Correlation & Risk Management

Build logic: Dolphins side + Over + Tyreek yards + Jets attempts point to the same game script.

Dolphins side + Over + Tyreek yards + Jets attempts point to the same game script. Actives/inactives (90 mins pre-kick): Verify WR/CB/OL statuses; pivot receiver legs if coverage dictates.

Verify WR/CB/OL statuses; pivot receiver legs if coverage dictates. Bankroll: Keep SGPs to 0.25–0.5u; despite correlation, variance remains high.

