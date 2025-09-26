Jets vs. Dolphins Odds — Week 4 Expert Picks & Lines

The AFC East spotlight hits Miami as Jets vs. Dolphins odds hold just under a field goal with a mid-40s total. Below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), impact injuries, weather, and our expert picks—so you can time the number before limits rise.

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info & TV

Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL TV/Streaming: ESPN

Opening & Current Odds — Jets vs. Dolphins

Spread: Open: Dolphins -2.5 · Now: Dolphins -3

Open: Dolphins -2.5 · Now: Dolphins -3 Total: Open: 45.0 · Now: 45.5

Open: 45.0 · Now: 45.5 Moneyline: Open: MIA -153 / NYJ +127 · Now: MIA -160 / NYJ +135

Jets vs. Dolphins Public Betting (Tickets %)

Tickets: Dolphins ~58% / Jets ~42%

Dolphins ~58% / Jets ~42% Line move: Market leaned to Miami from -2.5 to -3; total ticked up a half-point.

Market leaned to Miami from -2.5 to -3; total ticked up a half-point. Market read: If +3.5 appears on NYJ, expect sharp nibble; otherwise Miami -2.5 was the early buy point.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

Jets: OL statuses remain pivotal; any late scratches impact side/total more than skill injuries here.

OL statuses remain pivotal; any late scratches impact side/total more than skill injuries here. Dolphins: WR room has rotated tags; verify final practice reports for snap expectations.

WR room has rotated tags; verify final practice reports for snap expectations. Weather: Humid and warm (mid-80s), light winds (~6–8 mph); negligible weather edge.

Betting Trends — Jets vs. Dolphins

Jets are 5–2 ATS in their last seven as road underdogs between +1 and +3.5.

Dolphins have covered four of their last five at home vs. AFC opponents.

Under has cashed in five of the last seven in this series; however, totals closer to 45 tend to hinge on explosive plays.

Jets vs. Dolphins Expert Picks

ATS lean: Dolphins -3 (prefer -2.5; pass if -3.5 appears without plus money).

Dolphins -3 (prefer -2.5; pass if -3.5 appears without plus money). Total lean: Over 45 (buy low if it dips; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor).

Over 45 (buy low if it dips; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor). Prop angle: Longest Reception Over (primary WR, 22.5–24.5 yds range) given both secondaries’ bust risk.

