Jets vs. Dolphins Odds — Week 4 Expert Picks & Lines

byMichael Cash
September 26, 2025
The AFC East spotlight hits Miami as Jets vs. Dolphins odds hold just under a field goal with a mid-40s total. Below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), impact injuries, weather, and our expert picks—so you can time the number before limits rise.

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info & TV

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
  • TV/Streaming: ESPN

Opening & Current Odds — Jets vs. Dolphins

  • Spread: Open: Dolphins -2.5 · Now: Dolphins -3
  • Total: Open: 45.0 · Now: 45.5
  • Moneyline: Open: MIA -153 / NYJ +127 · Now: MIA -160 / NYJ +135

Jets vs. Dolphins Public Betting (Tickets %)

  • Tickets: Dolphins ~58% / Jets ~42%
  • Line move: Market leaned to Miami from -2.5 to -3; total ticked up a half-point.
  • Market read: If +3.5 appears on NYJ, expect sharp nibble; otherwise Miami -2.5 was the early buy point.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

  • Jets: OL statuses remain pivotal; any late scratches impact side/total more than skill injuries here.
  • Dolphins: WR room has rotated tags; verify final practice reports for snap expectations.
  • Weather: Humid and warm (mid-80s), light winds (~6–8 mph); negligible weather edge.

Betting Trends — Jets vs. Dolphins

  • Jets are 5–2 ATS in their last seven as road underdogs between +1 and +3.5.
  • Dolphins have covered four of their last five at home vs. AFC opponents.
  • Under has cashed in five of the last seven in this series; however, totals closer to 45 tend to hinge on explosive plays.

Jets vs. Dolphins Expert Picks

  • ATS lean: Dolphins -3 (prefer -2.5; pass if -3.5 appears without plus money).
  • Total lean: Over 45 (buy low if it dips; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor).
  • Prop angle: Longest Reception Over (primary WR, 22.5–24.5 yds range) given both secondaries’ bust risk.

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our links. This helps support our coverage at no cost to you.

