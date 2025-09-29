Jets vs Dolphins Odds — MNF Week 4 Expert Picks Monday Night Football wraps Week 4 with Jets vs Dolphins. We break down opening and current odds, public betting trends, key injuries, weather, and expert picks.

The AFC East spotlight is on primetime tonight as the Jets vs Dolphins odds take center stage in Monday Night Football. Below we track opening and current lines, highlight public betting action, and break down the injuries, weather, and expert picks. For more, see our NFL public betting chart, NFL odds hub, and SuperContest expert card.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Jets vs Dolphins Game Info & TV

Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL TV: ESPN

Jets vs Dolphins Odds — Opening vs Current

Opening Line: Dolphins -2.5, Total 45

Dolphins -2.5, Total 45 Current Line: Dolphins -3, Total 45.5

Dolphins -3, Total 45.5 Moneyline: Jets +135 / Dolphins -160

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Jets vs Dolphins Public Betting Trends

Tickets: 68% on Dolphins -3

68% on Dolphins -3 Tickets: 55% on Over 45.5

55% on Over 45.5 Note: Miami seeing strong public ATS support, total slightly tilted Over.

Jets vs Dolphins Injuries & Weather

Jets: CB Sauce Gardner (ankle, questionable), OT Alijah Vera-Tucker (shoulder, out).

CB Sauce Gardner (ankle, questionable), OT Alijah Vera-Tucker (shoulder, out). Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle (hamstring, questionable), LT Terron Armstead (knee, questionable).

WR Jaylen Waddle (hamstring, questionable), LT Terron Armstead (knee, questionable). Weather: 82°F at kickoff, light wind (5–8 mph), no precipitation expected.

Jets vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Jets are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games.

Dolphins are 8-1 straight up in their last 9 home games.

Under is 7-3 in the last 10 Jets games vs AFC East opponents.

Jets vs Dolphins Expert Picks

ATS Lean: Dolphins -3 (buy down to -2.5 if available).

Dolphins -3 (buy down to -2.5 if available). Total: Under 45.5 (defenses match up well).

Under 45.5 (defenses match up well). Prop Spotlight: Raheem Mostert Over 59.5 rushing yards (Jets run defense giving up 130+ YPG).

🏈 Build your primetime card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our links. This helps support our coverage at no cost to you.