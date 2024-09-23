Jaguars vs. Bills MNF Prediction: Is the spread too high?

The first of two Monday Night Football matchups will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Bills host the Jaguars from Highmark Stadium. With Buffalo laying 5.5 points, is the spread too high? Here’s our Jaguars vs. Bills spread prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5) at Buffalo Bills (-5.5); o/u 45.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September 23, 2024

TV: ESPN

Jaguars vs. Bills: Public Bettors Love Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Engram expected to miss Monday’s game

Evan Engram (hamstring) is expected to miss Monday’s game against the Jaguars. Engram has yet to resume practicing, and the Jags aren’t expecting him to go on Saturday. That leaves Brenton Strange to make another spot start after he surprisingly commanded six targets in Week 2. Seeing as he’s yet to take the field since getting injured in pre-game warmups last Sunday, Engram is not looking like a particularly strong bet to return in Week 4.

Allen not asked to do much in Week 2 win

Josh Allen completed 13-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 31-10, Week 2 win over the Dolphins. Allen rushed just twice for two yards. Fresh off the QB1 overall finish in Week 1, Allen didn’t have to do much in the stifling Miami humidity as the Bills picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times, with the third one turning into a pick-six. Short fields and big James Cook plays further conspired to limit Allen’s statistical compiling. Unfortunate for fantasy, great for the Bills. Allen will remain in the QB1 overall mix for Week 3 against the Jaguars, where we will hopefully get a better idea of where this receiver corps is going.

Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

Buffalo is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

Buffalo is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Jaguars vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. These two teams met in October a year ago with the same point spread and the Jaguars won outright, 25-20. It wasn’t a fluke, either. The Jaguars rushed 40 times for 196 yards and dominated time of possession 38:12 to 21:48. It was one of the Jags’ best games of the season.

Plus, the league trends favor the road teams and the underdogs thus far. Underdogs are 23-21-2 against the spread, while the away teams are 25-19-2 ATS. Away dogs, meanwhile, are 18-14-1 against the number. Despite their struggles, the Jags are a live dog.

Jaguars vs. Bills NFL Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +5.5