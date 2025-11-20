Giants vs Lions Picks: Week 12 Odds & Predictions

DETROIT, MI — The New York Giants travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions in a Week 12 matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 23, 2025 on FOX. With Detroit now a 10-point home favorite and the total set at 50, the latest Giants vs Lions picks reflect a growing belief that the Lions can control this game on both sides of the ball despite their recent offensive struggles.

How to Watch – Giants vs Lions (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX Check local listings (regional coverage)

🏟 Venue: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Giants vs Lions — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline New York Giants +10 Over 50 +425 Detroit Lions -10 Under 50 -600 Opening line: Giants +8.5 / Lions -8.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The spread move from Lions -8.5 to -10 and a total of 50 points tell us the market expects Detroit to score and control tempo at home. Laying double digits means oddsmakers are asking the Lions to win by margin, not just edge out a close game.

From a betting standpoint, Giants backers are now getting more than a field goal of extra cushion compared to the opener, while Lions bettors are paying a premium for a team the market already liked. Recreational bettors should think in simple terms: Detroit needs multiple-score separation to cover, while New York only has to keep the game reasonably competitive.

Public Betting Tickets

Giants vs Lions — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) New York Giants 26% +8.5 → +10 Detroit Lions 74% -8.5 → -10

Roughly three out of four tickets are on Detroit, and that one-sided interest has helped push the spread to a full 10 points. For newer bettors, that means the “obvious” side is the big home favorite, while the extra value in the number has shifted toward the underdog. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Giants vs Lions Pick & Prediction

Pick: Giants +10

Lean: Under 50

The market and public both favor Detroit, but with the spread stretched to -10, the Lions now need a comfortable win to reward favorite backers. Taking the Giants plus double digits leans into the extra points created by that move, while the under pairs with a scenario where New York slows the game down and avoids the kind of shootout that would justify such a high total.

