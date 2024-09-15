Giants vs. Commanders: Should we expect a lot of points?

The New York Giants will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. With the Commanders listed as a 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 43 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Commanders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

281 New York Giants (+1.5) at 282 Washington Commanders (-1.5); o/u 43

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Commanders Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on the Washington Commanders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Giants Game Notes

The Giants dropped to 0-1 after losing to the Vikings by 22 points on their home field. Malik Nabers had a good NFL debut despite the loss, leading New York with 5 catches for 66 yards. New York hopes to find some better success against a suspect Washington secondary.

Washington Commanders Game Notes

The Commanders fell to 0-1 after dropping to Tampa by 17 points on September 8th. Jayden Daniels had a nice game on the ground rushing for 88 yards on 16 attempts. Washington will host New York on Sunday for their home opener.

Giants vs. Commanders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. I know taking an over with Daniel Jones at quarterback is never fun, but if there is ever a week he plays well it is against this Commanders defense. Baker Mayfield played a nearly perfect game against Washington last week, it looked way too easy. On the other side Daniels should be more comfortable in his second game and being at home, I expect the Commanders to put up some points. Over is the play here.

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction: Over 43