Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Giants vs. Commanders: Should we expect a lot of points?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Commanders

    The New York Giants will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. With the Commanders listed as a 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 43 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Commanders prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    281 New York Giants (+1.5) at 282 Washington Commanders (-1.5); o/u 43

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

    Northwest Stadium, Landover

    TV: FOX

    Giants vs. Commanders Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on the Washington Commanders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Giants Game Notes

    The Giants dropped to 0-1 after losing to the Vikings by 22 points on their home field. Malik Nabers had a good NFL debut despite the loss, leading New York with 5 catches for 66 yards. New York hopes to find some better success against a suspect Washington secondary.

    Washington Commanders Game Notes

    The Commanders fell to 0-1 after dropping to Tampa by 17 points on September 8th. Jayden Daniels had a nice game on the ground rushing for 88 yards on 16 attempts. Washington will host New York on Sunday for their home opener.

    Giants vs. Commanders BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. I know taking an over with Daniel Jones at quarterback is never fun, but if there is ever a week he plays well it is against this Commanders defense. Baker Mayfield played a nearly perfect game against Washington last week, it looked way too easy. On the other side Daniels should be more comfortable in his second game and being at home, I expect the Commanders to put up some points. Over is the play here.

    Giants vs. Commanders Prediction: Over 43

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com