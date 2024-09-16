Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Prop Predictions: 3 Props to bet Now

After a frustrating home opener, the Falcons hit the road to take on the Eagles on Monday night. If prefer the prop market over the traditional spread and total betting options, here are three Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Prop Predictions ahead of tonight’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Falcons vs. Eagles Game Information

What: Falcons vs. Eagles Week 2

When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 16, 2024

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: ESPN

Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Prop Prediction: Bijan Robinson over 30.5 Receiving Yards

When it comes to betting prop odds, we need to think about game scenarios. What is the most likely scenario tonight in Philadelphia? From Atlanta’s stand point, it’s getting Robinson involved as much as possible. He’s the centerpiece of the Falcons offense, as he should be.

Kyle Pitts might be called “a unicorn,” but in reality he’s too small to play tight end and not fast enough to be a receiver. He’s more of a “tweener,” than a unicorn.

Drake London, meanwhile, is one of the more competitive receivers in the league. He also needs to be because he too is not a burner. Darnell Mooney is the deep threat in this offense, but his targets will also be limited. Kirk Cousins looked Ray-Ray McCloud’s way in a few key third down spots last week, but we’ll just have to wait and see how much the Falcons utilize him in their offense.

Back to Robinson. He finished with 23 touches last week in the team’s 18-10 loss to the Steelers. If I’m new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, I want the ball in Bijan’s hands 25-30 times. When we think about game scenario, I expect the Falcons to trail tonight. If that’s the case, Robinson will be forced into more of a pass-catching role. With “Captain Check down” Cousins at the controls, Robinson figures to see plenty of opportunities in the passing game. The rest is up to him.

Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Prop Prediction: DeVonta Smith over 5.5 Receptions

Let’s get this out of the first: A.J. Brown has been downgraded to out. He won’t play, which should mean a huge uptick in targets for Smith. The fourth-year receiver caught seven passes on eight target for 84 yards in the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Packers. With his yardage prop sitting at 71.5, I see more value in Smith’s reception total.

Believe it or not, the Steelers didn’t attempt one pass over the middle last week versus the Falcons. Not one. Arthur Smith had Justin Fields keep everything to the outside and away from Atlanta safeties Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. While Smith dominated the slot snaps last week for the Eagles, he’s likely to spend more time outside with Brown out. If that’s the case, Smith should see plenty of targets.

Even if Smith is kept in the slot, he’ll still be targeted heavily with Brown out. It’s a win-win.

Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Prop Prediction: Kirk Cousins ‘No’ to throw Interception (+122)

Cousins was awful last week versus the Steelers. He threw two interceptions in the 18-10 loss, one of which came with the game still in reach. If you’ve watched “Captain Checkdown” in the past, you’ll know that Cousins wants to play it safe.

Coming off a bad game against the Steelers, my prediction is that Cousins won’t force anything tonight. Plus, the Packers lit up the Eagles secondary last week. I don’t expect Cousins to do the same but if Philly’s defensive backfield has as much trouble tonight as it did a week ago, the veteran signal-caller should have easier throws than he did last week versus Pittsburgh.