Falcons vs Colts Picks — Expert Pick & Odds (Berlin Week 10)

BERLIN, GERMANY — Week 10 goes international as Atlanta faces Indianapolis at Olympiastadion in a Sunday morning window tailor-made for bettors. Our Falcons vs Colts picks companion zeroes in on market edges without spoiling selections up front: the board sits around Colts -6.5 (-110) with a 48.5 total and moneylines near ATL +250 / IND -300. Kickoff is Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network/NFL+, with travel and the early start shaping game flow after a week that saw the spread flip hard toward Indy.

Falcons vs Colts — Odds (Week 10)

Spread: Falcons +6.5 (-110) | Colts -6.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons +250 | Colts -300

Expert Picks (Main Markets & Quarters)

Pick 1: 1st Half Under 24.5 (-110) — Early international windows often suppress pace and explosives out of the gate; combined travel plus scripted series can trade touchdowns for field goals before halftime.

Pick 2: 2nd Quarter Colts -2.5 (-120) — Indy’s scripted drive quality and trench edge tend to materialize after the opening exchanges; a short, isolated quarter spreads risk away from the full-game side while aligning with the market’s pro-Colts move.

Public Betting Tickets

Team Tickets % Line Move (Open → Now) Falcons 44% -1.5 → +6.5 Colts 56% +1.5 → -6.5

ATS Betting Trends & Notes

Spread has crossed through zero and key bands to Colts -6.5, signaling consistent market confidence in Indianapolis.

International morning kickoffs historically shave a bit off explosive play rates and pace, a subtle tailwind to early-game Unders.

Field position and red-zone execution loom large overseas; short-yardage consistency can decide margins around one-possession numbers.

How to Watch – Falcons vs Colts from US

📅 Date: Sunday, Nov 9, 2025

Sunday, Nov 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET 📺 TV: NFL Network / NFL+

NFL Network / NFL+ 🏟 Venue: Olympiastadion — Berlin, Germany

