BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds September 14, 2025, Betting Preview & TV

byMichael Cash
September 11, 2025
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds September 14 2025 Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds September 14 2025

The NFC champs head into one of the league’s loudest venues as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Eagles vs Chiefs NFL preview compiles verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, public-betting context, injuries, and key matchup angles for a marquee late-window showdown.

Eagles vs Chiefs Date/Time & TV

  • Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV/Streaming: FOX

Eagles vs Chiefs Odds

  • Point Spread: Eagles –1.0 (–110) | Chiefs +1.0 (–110)
  • Moneyline: Eagles –120 | Chiefs EVEN
  • Total (Over/Under): 47.0Over (–105), Under (–115)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early market interest tilts slightly toward Philadelphia on both spread and moneyline, while totals action around 47.0 is close to even. Track live percentages here: NFL Public Betting Chart.

News, Notes & Storylines

  • Hurts vs. Mahomes, Round 5: Two elite QBs headline another national stage meeting with explosive-play potential on both sides.
  • Trench Leverage: Philly’s pass rush vs. Kansas City’s protection is a swing point on third downs; KC’s front must compress the pocket in return.
  • Red-Zone Finishing: With a tight spread, trading 7s for 3s will decide which side controls the fourth quarter.
  • Pace & Possessions: Expect tempo changes and scripted opening drives; hidden yardage (penalties, special teams) could be decisive.

Injuries

Official game-status designations post on the late-week reports; monitor Friday/Saturday updates before locking props or sides.

  • Philadelphia Eagles: No final designations posted midweek.
  • Kansas City Chiefs: No final designations posted midweek.
  • ATS: Tight spreads in this rivalry; situational edges (red zone/third down) have determined recent covers.
  • O/U: Totals in the mid-40s to 47 range often hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the profile fast.
  • Line Movement: At Bovada, the spread has toggled between PHI –1.5 and –1.0, with the total drifting toward 47.0.
  • Public Betting: Slight lean to the road favorite; totals near even.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

  • Feb 9, 2025 (Super Bowl LIX): Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
  • Nov 20, 2023 (Reg. Season, at KC): Eagles 21, Chiefs 17
  • Feb 12, 2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Final Thoughts

This shapes up as a situational football game: third downs, red-zone efficiency, and explosives. If Philadelphia protects and finishes drives, the Eagles’ slight edge makes sense; Kansas City’s path is disrupting timing, winning hidden yardage, and cashing short fields.

Bet Considerations

  • Spread: Lean Eagles –1.0 — marginal edge in efficiency and explosives.
  • Total: Lean Over 47.0 only if you project multiple early chunk plays; otherwise the Under remains live with field-goal trades.

👉 Ready to back your side?
Bet Eagles vs Chiefs Now

Eagles vs Chiefs Snapshot

DetailInfo
Date & TimeSunday, Sept 14, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET
LocationGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
TVFOX
SpreadPHI –1.0 (–110) / KC +1.0 (–110)
MoneylinePHI –120 / KC EVEN
Total (O/U)47.0 points
Public BettingSlight lean Eagles; totals near even
Series HistoryPHI 2–1 in last three (incl. SB LIX win)
TrendsTight spreads; explosives/third downs decide
InjuriesFinal statuses pending late-week reports
byMichael Cash
Published