Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds September 14, 2025, Betting Preview & TV

The NFC champs head into one of the league’s loudest venues as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Eagles vs Chiefs NFL preview compiles verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, public-betting context, injuries, and key matchup angles for a marquee late-window showdown.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV/Streaming: FOX

Eagles vs Chiefs Odds

Point Spread: Eagles –1.0 (–110) | Chiefs +1.0 (–110)

| Moneyline: Eagles –120 | Chiefs EVEN

| Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–105), Under (–115)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early market interest tilts slightly toward Philadelphia on both spread and moneyline, while totals action around 47.0 is close to even.

News, Notes & Storylines

Hurts vs. Mahomes, Round 5: Two elite QBs headline another national stage meeting with explosive-play potential on both sides.

Two elite QBs headline another national stage meeting with explosive-play potential on both sides. Trench Leverage: Philly’s pass rush vs. Kansas City’s protection is a swing point on third downs; KC’s front must compress the pocket in return.

Philly’s pass rush vs. Kansas City’s protection is a swing point on third downs; KC’s front must compress the pocket in return. Red-Zone Finishing: With a tight spread, trading 7s for 3s will decide which side controls the fourth quarter.

With a tight spread, trading for will decide which side controls the fourth quarter. Pace & Possessions: Expect tempo changes and scripted opening drives; hidden yardage (penalties, special teams) could be decisive.

Injuries

Official game-status designations post on the late-week reports; monitor Friday/Saturday updates before locking props or sides.

Philadelphia Eagles: No final designations posted midweek.

No final designations posted midweek. Kansas City Chiefs: No final designations posted midweek.

Eagles vs Chiefs Trends

ATS: Tight spreads in this rivalry; situational edges (red zone/third down) have determined recent covers.

Tight spreads in this rivalry; situational edges (red zone/third down) have determined recent covers. O/U: Totals in the mid-40s to 47 range often hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the profile fast.

Totals in the range often hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the profile fast. Line Movement: At Bovada, the spread has toggled between PHI –1.5 and –1.0 , with the total drifting toward 47.0 .

At Bovada, the spread has toggled between and , with the . Public Betting: Slight lean to the road favorite; totals near even.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Feb 9, 2025 (Super Bowl LIX): Eagles 40, Chiefs 22

Nov 20, 2023 (Reg. Season, at KC): Eagles 21, Chiefs 17

Feb 12, 2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Final Thoughts

This shapes up as a situational football game: third downs, red-zone efficiency, and explosives. If Philadelphia protects and finishes drives, the Eagles’ slight edge makes sense; Kansas City’s path is disrupting timing, winning hidden yardage, and cashing short fields.

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Eagles –1.0 — marginal edge in efficiency and explosives.

Lean — marginal edge in efficiency and explosives. Total: Lean Over 47.0 only if you project multiple early chunk plays; otherwise the Under remains live with field-goal trades.

