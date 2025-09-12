Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds September 14, 2025, Betting Preview & TV

The NFC champs head into one of the league’s loudest venues as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Eagles vs Chiefs NFL preview compiles verified game info, up-to-the-minute odds, public-betting context, injuries, and key matchup angles for a marquee late-window showdown.
Eagles vs Chiefs Date/Time & TV
- Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV/Streaming: FOX
Eagles vs Chiefs Odds
- Point Spread: Eagles –1.0 (–110) | Chiefs +1.0 (–110)
- Moneyline: Eagles –120 | Chiefs EVEN
- Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–105), Under (–115)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early market interest tilts slightly toward Philadelphia on both spread and moneyline, while totals action around 47.0 is close to even. Track live percentages here: NFL Public Betting Chart.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Hurts vs. Mahomes, Round 5: Two elite QBs headline another national stage meeting with explosive-play potential on both sides.
- Trench Leverage: Philly’s pass rush vs. Kansas City’s protection is a swing point on third downs; KC’s front must compress the pocket in return.
- Red-Zone Finishing: With a tight spread, trading 7s for 3s will decide which side controls the fourth quarter.
- Pace & Possessions: Expect tempo changes and scripted opening drives; hidden yardage (penalties, special teams) could be decisive.
Injuries
Official game-status designations post on the late-week reports; monitor Friday/Saturday updates before locking props or sides.
- Philadelphia Eagles: No final designations posted midweek.
- Kansas City Chiefs: No final designations posted midweek.
Eagles vs Chiefs Trends
- ATS: Tight spreads in this rivalry; situational edges (red zone/third down) have determined recent covers.
- O/U: Totals in the mid-40s to 47 range often hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the profile fast.
- Line Movement: At Bovada, the spread has toggled between PHI –1.5 and –1.0, with the total drifting toward 47.0.
- Public Betting: Slight lean to the road favorite; totals near even.
Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)
- Feb 9, 2025 (Super Bowl LIX): Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
- Nov 20, 2023 (Reg. Season, at KC): Eagles 21, Chiefs 17
- Feb 12, 2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Final Thoughts
This shapes up as a situational football game: third downs, red-zone efficiency, and explosives. If Philadelphia protects and finishes drives, the Eagles’ slight edge makes sense; Kansas City’s path is disrupting timing, winning hidden yardage, and cashing short fields.
Bet Considerations
- Spread: Lean Eagles –1.0 — marginal edge in efficiency and explosives.
- Total: Lean Over 47.0 only if you project multiple early chunk plays; otherwise the Under remains live with field-goal trades.
Eagles vs Chiefs Snapshot
|Detail
|Info
|Date & Time
|Sunday, Sept 14, 2025 — 4:25 p.m. ET
|Location
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
|TV
|FOX
|Spread
|PHI –1.0 (–110) / KC +1.0 (–110)
|Moneyline
|PHI –120 / KC EVEN
|Total (O/U)
|47.0 points
|Public Betting
|Slight lean Eagles; totals near even
|Series History
|PHI 2–1 in last three (incl. SB LIX win)
|Trends
|Tight spreads; explosives/third downs decide
|Injuries
|Final statuses pending late-week reports