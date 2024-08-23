Dolphins vs. Bucs Prediction: Will game fall under total?

Will yet another under cash this NFL preseason when the Dolphins vs. Bucs matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Dolphins (+3) at Tampa Bay Bucs (-3); o/u 37.5

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Dolphins vs. Bucs: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Will Hill be ready for Week 1?

Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley reports Tyreek Hill (thumb) will be ready for Week 1 against the Jaguars. Wearing a brace, Hill was held out of Wednesday’s practice and almost certainly won’t suit up for the team’s preseason finale against the Bucs. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said there are “times that because of the timing of where their bodies are at kind of puts them at risk to get further injury.” McDaniels added: “And so it’s really from a medical standpoint, you’re just trying to let something cool down. … So you don’t have something happen at the expense of regular season games.” Hill and Jaylen Waddle — dealing with an undisclosed injury for nearly a month — should be ready to roll for Week 1.

Gregory likely to retire or be released

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reports LB Randy Gregory is expected to retire after being released by the Buccaneers. Gregory was a no-show at Bucs training camp after signing a one-year contract with the team earlier this offseason. The former No. 60 overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft is expected to call it a career after seven NFL seasons in which he totaled 117 tackles and 22 sacks while forcing 10 fumbles. The Buccaneers released Gregory without pay and could look to add another pass rusher in the coming days.

Dolphins vs. Bucs Betting Trends

Bucs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Miami.

Dolphins are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite.

Bucs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the AFC East division.

Dolphins are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.

Dolphins vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take the under. I took the under in both preseason games last night in the NFL and the overs cashed in each. However, the under has still been the best bet this preseason, as it went 12-4 in Week 1 and 14-2 in Week 2. Are we seeing the totals regress to the mean? Perhaps, but I’m willing to see things through again tonight to see if the trend holds.

Dolphins vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: UNDER 37.5