Dolphins vs Bills Picks, Odds & Predictions for TNF

The AFC East spotlight hits primetime as Miami’s explosive speed meets Buffalo’s physical defense on Thursday night. We break down live NFL public betting splits, injury news, key market moves, and our best bets. Stay tuned for updates through kickoff and check out our full NFL odds and previews and weekly SuperContest picks for more action.

Join the conversation:

🐦 Follow us on X (Twitter) ·

🌐 Follow us on Bluesky

Snapshot: Game Info & TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY TV / Streaming: Prime Video

NFL Odds & Market Read

Spread: Bills −11.5 / Dolphins +11.5 (−110)

Moneyline: Bills −850 / Dolphins +550

Total (O/U): 49.5 points — Over (−115), Under (−105)

Market read: Opened around −8.5 and steamed toward Buffalo; consensus sits at −11.5 with some shops showing −12/−12.5. If wind stays manageable, totals action leans Over; dog value tends to pop at +12.5/+13.

💰 Lock this line at Bovada — don’t wait for the next move. 🏈

NFL Betting Splits & Public Money

Spread tickets: Dolphins 44% / Bills 56%

Line movement: Opener BUF −8.5 → Current double-digits (consensus −11.5; some −12/−12.5)

Analysis: Majority of tickets ride the favorite, and the price moved hard their way. If you like Miami, wait—+12.5 or better is likely near kickoff; Bills bettors should shop for the cheapest −11.5.

See live NFL public betting splits on our chart

Key Injuries & Weather Impact

Dolphins: Monitor final TNF designations for OL/WR depth; protection dictates Miami’s deep-shot success.

Monitor final TNF designations for OL/WR depth; protection dictates Miami’s deep-shot success. Bills: Defensive rotations look healthy on the short week; secondary depth worth monitoring pre-kick.

Weather: Seasonable Orchard Park temps; winds can swirl. If sustained winds push 12–15 mph+, explosive pass plays and long FGs become tougher—live Under spots may open.

NFL Betting Trends That Matter

Buffalo in primetime at home: Offense tends to start fast; QB designed runs/scrambles lift EPA on high-leverage downs.

Offense tends to start fast; QB designed runs/scrambles lift EPA on high-leverage downs. Miami vs. AFC East on the road: Performance swings with protection; quick-game and motion mitigate pass rush.

Performance swings with protection; quick-game and motion mitigate pass rush. Key number dynamics: With spreads around 3 and 10–13, buy/sell discipline matters; +12.5/+13 and −11.5 are pivotal shopping points.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Pick: Bills −11.5 (prefer −11.5; would pass at −12.5 without better juice). Buffalo’s trench edge and red-zone conversion profile support a two-score cover.

Total Pick: Over 49.5 (play to 50). Both offenses can generate explosives; weather is the main cap—monitor wind day-of.

Player Prop: QB Rush Yds Over (Bills). Usage spikes in high-leverage/goal-to-go; Miami’s man looks open scramble lanes once routes clear.

🔥 Ride our best bets at Bovada — get your ticket in now. ✅

Be first to key line moves & community consensus.

Join the Forum ·

Register Now ·

Email Sign-Up

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

How to Watch & Stream the Game

Kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Local radio & team streaming options available in-market; check your provider for details.

See more NFL odds and previews on our NFL homepage.

Don’t stop at TNF. Stay locked in with public betting updates and fresh NFL odds daily.

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Our picks and analysis remain independent.