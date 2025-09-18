The Dolphins vs Bills betting prediction for Thursday Night Football highlights one of the AFC East’s most compelling matchups. Buffalo enters this game with momentum and a balanced roster that has overwhelmed Miami in recent years, while the Dolphins arrive looking to shake off an uneven start. With a double-digit spread on the board, bettors are weighing whether Buffalo’s offensive firepower can once again overwhelm Miami or if the Dolphins can finally keep things competitive. Let’s break down the latest odds, public betting, and our expert pick for this primetime clash.

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Bills -11, Dolphins +11

Bills -11, Dolphins +11 Total: 50.0

50.0 Moneyline: Bills -650, Dolphins +450

The market has tilted heavily toward Buffalo, and public money is following suit. Betting splits show strong support for the Bills against the number, with line movement reinforcing that trend.

Recent Meetings (Last 3 Games)

Sep 12, 2024: Bills 31, Dolphins 10

Bills 31, Dolphins 10 Oct 1, 2023: Bills 48, Dolphins 20

Bills 48, Dolphins 20 Jan 15, 2023 (Wild Card): Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Buffalo has taken all three of the most recent meetings, outscoring Miami 113–61 during that stretch.

Dolphins vs Bills Prediction

This is a spot to confidently back Buffalo. The Bills are rolling offensively, and their home-field advantage in primetime gives them another edge. Josh Allen and the passing attack should overwhelm Miami’s secondary, while Buffalo’s defensive front is capable of limiting Miami’s ground game. Even with a few injuries on defense, the Bills have enough firepower to cover a double-digit spread, especially given Miami’s recent struggles in this series. Expect Buffalo to control this game from start to finish and extend their dominance over the Dolphins.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills -11

