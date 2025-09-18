Dolphins Bills Same Game Parlay — TNF Picks & Odds (+450 Build)

Dolphins Bills same game parlay is a hot ticket for Thursday Night Football as Miami’s explosive speed meets Buffalo’s defense in Orchard Park. Below is a three-leg build that mixes spread, total, and a player-prop angle. Odds are market consensus—shop for best numbers—and we’ll update through kickoff. For more NFL coverage, see our NFL previews & odds hub.

Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

Leg 1: Dolphins +3.5 (buy the hook for margin)

Dolphins +3.5 (buy the hook for margin) Leg 2: Over 46.5 total points

Over 46.5 total points Leg 3: Tyreek Hill longest reception Over 27.5 yards

Estimated payout: +450 (varies by book).

Why This Parlay Works

Miami’s vertical speed stresses safeties and creates chunk plays, while Buffalo’s offense is efficient at home. That combo supports a modestly high total. Buying Dolphins to +3.5 protects against a late field-goal game. Tyreek’s deep target rate and yards-after-catch profile make the longest-reception leg live on any snap.

Alternative SGP Ideas (Risk/Reward)

Conservative (+300 to +350): Dolphins +7.5 (alt) + Over 43.5 (alt) + Raheem Mostert 40+ rush yards (alt).

Dolphins +7.5 (alt) + Over 43.5 (alt) + Raheem Mostert 40+ rush yards (alt). Aggressive (+700 to +900): Dolphins ML + Over 49.5 + Tyreek 70+ receiving yards.

Prime-time volatility + elite speed makes parlays fun—but bet responsibly and shop for the best prices. Good luck tonight! ✅

