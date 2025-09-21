Cowboys vs Bears Betting Prediction: Will Dallas hand Chicago another loss?

Sunday’s NFC matchup pits the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Cowboys enter as slim favorites after a high-scoring overtime win in Week 2, while the Bears remain winless. Chicago’s defense has shown cracks, and the Cowboys’ balanced offense makes this one of the sharper betting opportunities in Week 3.
Game Day Information
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Kickoff: 1:25 PM PDT
- Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL
- TV: CBS
Betting Odds & Public Betting
- Spread: Cowboys -1 / Bears +1
- Moneyline: Cowboys -115 / Bears +105
- Total (O/U): 50
Key Notes & Storylines
- Cowboys’ Balanced Attack: Dak Prescott spreads the ball effectively, with Javonte Williams anchoring the run game and CeeDee Lamb creating explosive plays.
- Bears’ Defensive Issues: Chicago has struggled against both the pass and the run. Injuries in the secondary, including Jaylon Johnson, have weakened coverage.
- Quarterback Matchup: Rookie QB Caleb Williams has shown flashes but remains inconsistent. Pressure from Dallas’ defense could create turnovers and disrupt the Bears’ rhythm.
- Scoring Potential: Both teams are capable of putting up points, but defensive lapses on the Bears’ side favor Dallas as the safer spread bet.
Last Three Meetings
- Nov 12, 2023: Cowboys 28, Bears 20
- Oct 22, 2022: Cowboys 24, Bears 17
- Dec 11, 2021: Bears 26, Cowboys 21
Cowboys vs Bears Betting Prediction
Pick — Cowboys -1
Dallas’ balanced offense and Chicago’s defensive struggles favor the visiting Cowboys. Expect a competitive game, but Prescott and company should prevail in a tight, high-scoring contest.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Bears 24
