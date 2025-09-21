Cowboys vs Bears Betting Prediction: Will Dallas hand Chicago another loss?

Sunday’s NFC matchup pits the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Cowboys enter as slim favorites after a high-scoring overtime win in Week 2, while the Bears remain winless. Chicago’s defense has shown cracks, and the Cowboys’ balanced offense makes this one of the sharper betting opportunities in Week 3.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 1:25 PM PDT

1:25 PM PDT Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Soldier Field — Chicago, IL TV: CBS

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Cowboys -1 / Bears +1

Cowboys -1 / Bears +1 Moneyline: Cowboys -115 / Bears +105

Cowboys -115 / Bears +105 Total (O/U): 50

Track live public splits on the NFL Public Betting Chart

Key Notes & Storylines

Cowboys’ Balanced Attack: Dak Prescott spreads the ball effectively, with Javonte Williams anchoring the run game and CeeDee Lamb creating explosive plays.

Dak Prescott spreads the ball effectively, with Javonte Williams anchoring the run game and CeeDee Lamb creating explosive plays. Bears’ Defensive Issues: Chicago has struggled against both the pass and the run. Injuries in the secondary, including Jaylon Johnson, have weakened coverage.

Chicago has struggled against both the pass and the run. Injuries in the secondary, including Jaylon Johnson, have weakened coverage. Quarterback Matchup: Rookie QB Caleb Williams has shown flashes but remains inconsistent. Pressure from Dallas’ defense could create turnovers and disrupt the Bears’ rhythm.

Rookie QB Caleb Williams has shown flashes but remains inconsistent. Pressure from Dallas’ defense could create turnovers and disrupt the Bears’ rhythm. Scoring Potential: Both teams are capable of putting up points, but defensive lapses on the Bears’ side favor Dallas as the safer spread bet.

Last Three Meetings

Nov 12, 2023: Cowboys 28, Bears 20

Cowboys 28, Bears 20 Oct 22, 2022: Cowboys 24, Bears 17

Cowboys 24, Bears 17 Dec 11, 2021: Bears 26, Cowboys 21

Cowboys vs Bears Betting Prediction

Pick — Cowboys -1

Dallas’ balanced offense and Chicago’s defensive struggles favor the visiting Cowboys. Expect a competitive game, but Prescott and company should prevail in a tight, high-scoring contest.

Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Bears 24

