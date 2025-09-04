Cowboys at Eagles Week 1 Player Props & Best Bets

The NFL season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is loaded with betting opportunities. This goes beyond the standard spread and total. Player props are where sharp bettors can often find the most value. This Cowboys at Eagles Week 1 player props preview highlights the five best bets.

Jalen Hurts Over 37.5 Rushing Yards

Hurts has been one of the league’s most consistent rushing quarterbacks. His legs become even more valuable in high-intensity matchups like this one. Dallas no longer has Micah Parsons wreaking havoc off the edge. As a result, there are fewer contained pockets. This means more opportunities for Hurts to break into open space. With designed runs and scrambles both in play, he should see 8–10 carries. That volume makes 40+ rushing yards a very attainable number.

Saquon Barkley Over 95.5 Rushing Yards

Philadelphia brought in Barkley to balance the offense. They intend to punish defenses with a true three-down back. Against a Dallas front that has taken a step back, Barkley should be leaned on early and often. The Eagles’ offensive line has the edge in the trenches. If Philadelphia plays with a lead, Barkley could easily see 20+ carries. In a game script that favors ball control, his rushing total sets up nicely for an over.

CeeDee Lamb Over 71.5 Receiving Yards

The Cowboys may struggle to establish a run game. Hence, Dak Prescott will have to lean heavily on his top weapon. Lamb has become one of the NFL’s most reliable target hogs. His ability to work underneath as well as stretch the field gives him multiple ways to clear this number. Even in tough matchups, Lamb typically commands double-digit targets. This makes him the safest Dallas skill player to back in Week 1.

George Pickens Over 55.5 Receiving Yards

Dallas brought in George Pickens to give Prescott another vertical threat opposite Lamb. This is the type of game where his presence could pay off. Philadelphia’s secondary will focus plenty of attention on Lamb, leaving Pickens with favorable one-on-one opportunities. All it takes is one or two deep connections to cash this number. Pickens should get those chances as Dallas looks to push the ball downfield when trailing.

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (–152)

Few players are as automatic near the goal line as Hurts. Whether it’s the infamous “tush push” or designed red-zone keepers, Philadelphia consistently puts the ball in his hands when they’re close to the end zone. Barkley will command attention, which should open lanes for Hurts to punch in another short-yardage score. It’s a chalky play, but one with a high hit rate in primetime games.

Betting Strategy & Final Thoughts

Week 1 can bring surprises, but the path to this game feels clear. The Eagles should control the trenches. This means props tied to Hurts’ rushing ability and Barkley’s ground production carry real value. On the Dallas side, Prescott will be forced to throw. This keeps both Lamb and Pickens in the mix for overs.

The five props outlined here not only align with how the game is expected to play out but also provide multiple avenues for bettors to cash tickets on opening night. For those building same-game parlays, combining Hurts’ rushing yards with Barkley’s workload and a Lamb receiving over makes for a strong foundation.

As always, check Bovada.lv before kickoff for the latest odds and updated numbers. Keep an eye on the public betting chart to see how the market shifts throughout the day.

Final Prediction: Philadelphia leans on Barkley and Hurts to set the tone, while Dallas counters through the air. The best betting edges are found in player props, where stars on both sides should make their presence felt under the lights.