Commanders vs Packers Betting Preview — Week 2 TNF

Week 2’s primetime stage shines on a showdown at Lambeau Field, where the Washington Commanders (1-0) visit the Green Bay Packers (1-0) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, under the Thursday Night Football lights. This Commanders vs Packers NFL preview delivers the latest odds, trends, injuries, and betting intel as both teams build momentum early in the season.
Commanders vs. Packers Date/Time & TV
- Date & Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. local)
- Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video / NFL+
Commanders vs Packers Betting Odds
- Point Spread: Packers –3.5 | Commanders +3.5
- Moneyline: Packers approx. –190 | Commanders approx. +160
- Total (Over/Under): 47.5 points
Public Betting Snapshot
Early betting trends show heavy support for the Packers at home, while Commanders moneyline tickets are drawing attention from contrarian bettors. Totals action leans toward the Over, as Week 2 expectations point to a high-scoring affair.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Strong Week 1 Starts: Both teams dominated their openers—Washington beat the Giants soundly, while Green Bay handled the Lions with authority.
- Gun-Slinger Showdown: QB Jayden Daniels faces off against Jordan Love in a marquee matchup between two ascending signal-callers.
- Packers Line Concerns: Green Bay could be without both starting offensive linemen (right tackle and left guard), adding intrigue to how the offense holds up.
- Veteran Depth: Washington is managing injuries and workload carefully on a short week, particularly in the defensive rotation.
Injury & Status Report
- Washington Commanders: Veteran players received rest days; punter limited. Jayden Daniels is trending healthy despite a wrist tweak.
- Green Bay Packers: May be missing both starting OL with oblique and groin/ankle issues, though Jordan Love cleared and played well in Week 1.
Commanders vs Packers Betting Trends
- ATS (Against The Spread): Packers have been reliable home favorites; Commanders have a strong ATS history when underdogs.
- O/U (Totals): Week 1 games leaned under, but this Week 2 contest projects higher scoring.
- Line Movement: Opened at Packers –3.5 and remains a solid action area.
Recent Commanders vs Packers Meetings
These teams don’t meet often; their last matchup ended in a narrow Washington win back in 2022. The series leans slightly in Green Bay’s favor historically.
Final Thoughts on Commanders vs Packers
This game sets the table for an early NFC heavyweight battle, with both teams coming off strong Week 1 showings. Green Bay holds edge at home and with continuity, but Washington’s defensive strength and balanced offense make them a serious threat—especially underdog value.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can Packers survive and thrive without key offensive linemen?
- Will Jayden Daniels and the Commanders lean on the pass early in a short week?
- Does the Over have room to hit in this primetime rematch scenario?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Packers –3.5; home advantage and QB stability matter here.
- Total: Lean Over 47.5, leaning on offensive fireworks and fewer errors early in the week.
Commanders vs Packers Snapshot
Predicted Score
Packers 30, Commanders 24 — Expect a tight, high-octane NFC showdown where Green Bay holds off Washington’s late push in Lambeau.