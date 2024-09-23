Close Menu
    NFL Articles

    Commanders vs. Bengals MNF Prediction: Is the line too big?

    Anthony Rome
    Commanders vs. Bengals

    Is the line in Monday night’s Commanders vs. Bengals Week 3 NFL matchup too high? Cincinnati is currently a 7.5-point home favorite in tonight’s 8:15 p.m. ET Monday Night Football matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Washington Commanders (+7.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5); o/u 46

    Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 23, 2024

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Commanders vs. Bengals: Public Bettors Love Cincinnati

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Ferrell out for Week 3 vs. Bengals

    Commanders EDGE Clelin Ferrell is out for Week 3 against the Bengals with a knee injury. The journeyman edge rusher has the Commanders’ only two sacks through two games. Coach Dan Quinn does not expect it to be a long-term issue, so Ferrell should have a decent shot at returning for Week 4.

    Higgins set to make season debut

    Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) will make his season debut Monday against the Commanders. Higgins missed the first two games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury in the week leading up to the first game, but will make his season debut against the Commanders on Monday night. The 0-2 Bengals got embarrassed by the Patriots to start the season before going toe-to-toe with the Chiefs in Week 2, ultimately losing by one point on a last second field goal.

    They now receive a get-right spot against the floundering Commanders and are nearing full strength on offense, the perfect opportunity to grab their first win of the season. There have been no reports regarding an expected snap rate for the contract-year veteran but it is safe to assume he might be held below his normal every-down role in his first game action of the season.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Washington’s last 10 games

    Cincinnati is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games

    Commanders vs. Bengals Prediction:

    Take Washington. The Bengals looked better a week ago against the Chiefs but this is still the same team that lost outright to the Patriots in Week 1. I realize Higgins is expected to be back tonight, but he doesn’t play offensive line. He doesn’t control Ja’Marr Chase’s behavior. The Bengals have real issues despite nearly winning – and probably should have won – in Kansas City last Sunday.

    Plus, Jayden Daniels can keep the Commanders in games with his legs. I know the Giants game was a mess last week but they did win and New York just upset the Browns in Cleveland. Perhaps the Giants aren’t as bad as we believed. Either way, I’ll take the points with the way road underdogs are off to a good start in the NFL (18-14-1 ATS).

    Commanders vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS +7

