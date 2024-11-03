Colts vs. Vikings Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points on SNF?

The Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football will showcase the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota kicked off the season with 5 straight wins but have lost their last 2. Can they get back on track Sunday night? Indianapolis is 4-4 on the season with all four losses coming by 6 points or less. Will they find more success with a quarterback change? Minnesota is currently a 5 point home favorite and this Colts vs. Vikings matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts (+5) at Minnesota Vikings (-5) o/u 46.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts lost another tight matchup to the Texans this season with a 23-20 loss last week. Anthony Richardson completed just 10 of his 32 pass attempts for 175 yards and he had a touchdown and a game changing interception. He also fell under scrutiny for taking himself out of the game because he was tired. The Colts have made a QB change. Joe Flacco will now lead Indianapolis. In 3 games this season, Flacco has completed 65% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and an interception. Jonathan Taylor had a strong first game back from injury rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings dropped their second straight game last week in Los Angeles 30-20. Sam Darnold completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Aaron Jones had his worst game of the season running the ball averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and not being able to find the end zone. Justin Jefferson had 8 receptions for 115 yards. The defense allowed 97 rush yards from Kyren Williams and 4 touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.

Colts vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Minnesota

Indianapolis is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in the last 5 games between these two teams

Colts vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take the over 46.5 in this matchup. This game will be played indoors so weather won’t be a problem. The Vikings are averaging 27 points per game which is 7th in the NFL. They get another weapon back on the field in tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had 95 receptions and 5 touchdowns before getting hurt last season. Indianapolis is averaging 22 points per game and that is with Anthony Richardson leading the offense for a majority of this season and Jonathan Taylor missing 3 games. In games that Joe Flacco has played in this season, the Colts are averaging 27 points. Flacco is a very experienced QB and will be able to make quick decisions and find open receivers.

Colts vs. Vikings Prediction: Over 46.5