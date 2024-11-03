Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Colts vs. Vikings Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points on SNF?

    Duke JamesBy
    Texans vs. Colts

    The Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football will showcase the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota kicked off the season with 5 straight wins but have lost their last 2. Can they get back on track Sunday night? Indianapolis is 4-4 on the season with all four losses coming by 6 points or less. Will they find more success with a quarterback change? Minnesota is currently a 5 point home favorite and this Colts vs. Vikings matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Indianapolis Colts (+5) at Minnesota Vikings (-5) o/u 46.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

    U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: NBC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Indianapolis Colts

    The Colts lost another tight matchup to the Texans this season with a 23-20 loss last week. Anthony Richardson completed just 10 of his 32 pass attempts for 175 yards and he had a touchdown and a game changing interception. He also fell under scrutiny for taking himself out of the game because he was tired. The Colts have made a QB change. Joe Flacco will now lead Indianapolis. In 3 games this season, Flacco has completed 65% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and an interception. Jonathan Taylor had a strong first game back from injury rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. 

    Minnesota Vikings

    The Vikings dropped their second straight game last week in Los Angeles 30-20. Sam Darnold completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Aaron Jones had his worst game of the season running the ball averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and not being able to find the end zone. Justin Jefferson had 8 receptions for 115 yards. The defense allowed 97 rush yards from Kyren Williams and 4 touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford. 

    Indianapolis is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Minnesota

    Indianapolis is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

    Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

    The UNDER is 4-1 in the last 5 games between these two teams

    Colts vs. Vikings Prediction:

    Take the over 46.5 in this matchup. This game will be played indoors so weather won’t be a problem. The Vikings are averaging 27 points per game which is 7th in the NFL. They get another weapon back on the field in tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had 95 receptions and 5 touchdowns before getting hurt last season. Indianapolis is averaging 22 points per game and that is with Anthony Richardson leading the offense for a majority of this season and Jonathan Taylor missing 3 games. In games that Joe Flacco has played in this season, the Colts are averaging 27 points. Flacco is a very experienced QB and will be able to make quick decisions and find open receivers. 

    Colts vs. Vikings Prediction: Over 46.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com