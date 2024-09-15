Colts vs. Packers Prediction: Unexpected Over?

The Green Bay Packers return home from Brazil to host the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams enter Sunday 0-1 after losing tight games in week 1. The Packers will have a new quarterback in Malik Willis leading the offense. Will this Colts vs. Packers matchup go over the 40.5 point total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Green Bay Packers (+2.5); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Indianapolis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will head on the road following a 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans at home. Anthony Richardson completed 9 passes for 212 yards, 2 touchdowns, and threw an interception. He rushed for another 56 yards and a touchdown, and Jonathan Taylor added another 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The defense had 4 sacks and allowed C.J. Stroud 234 passing yards and 2 touchdowns to Stefon Diggs. Joe Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Wide receiver Josh Downs, who missed the Texans game, practiced fully on Friday but is still 50-50 to play.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love went down with a leg injury with just 6 seconds left in the Packers 34-29 week 1 loss against the Eagles. Officially listed as doubtful, it is expected that Malik Willis will be in charge of the Packers offense. Willis was acquired by the Packers 20 days ago in a trade with the Titans. He started in 3 games as a rookie, with a record of 1-2. Willis has not thrown a touchdown pass as a professional quarterback but has logged 3 interceptions. He also has one rushing touchdown to his name. Jayden Reed was the leading receiver for the Packers in week 1 with 138 receiving for a touchdown, and 33 yards rushing for a touchdown. He is listed as questionable with a calf and shin injury but is expected to play.

Colts vs. Packers Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Green Bay

The OVER is 13-7 in Indianapolis’ last 20 games

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Green Bay’s last 5 games against Indianapolis

Colts vs. Packers Prediction

I’m taking the game total over 40.5 in this one. I am oddly optimistic that Malik Willis will be able to put on a good showing on Sunday. The Packers must have seen something in him that they liked. They did trade for him to be Jordan Love’s backup for a reason. Maybe it was the 2 touchdowns he threw against the Saints in preseason. There has to be something because the spread for this game is only 2.5. This is a new team, new system, new opportunity for Malik. He has a great group of young receivers around him and a great running back going against a team that just allowed 213 total rush yards last week. Also if Willis does throw an interception or two and give the Colts great field position it wouldn’t be the worst thing for us. On the opposite side the Colts have such big gain potential on every play and have a dual threat quarterback who can break a big run. I think both teams will be able to move the ball and be able to put enough points on the board to hit the over.

Colts vs. Packers Prediction: Game Total Over 40.5