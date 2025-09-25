Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds & Picks — Week 4 Betting Preview

Lamar vs. Mahomes headlines Week 4 as Chiefs vs. Ravens odds hold steady with Baltimore installed as a small road favorite and a total sitting in the high-40s. Importantly, early money has leaned toward Kansas City at key numbers, while Baltimore’s defense continues to draw sharp respect. In addition, injuries at wide receiver for the Chiefs and on the defensive line for the Ravens have shaped the market. As a result, public betting splits, weather in Baltimore, and our expert picks combine to highlight where the value lies.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TV/Streaming: CBS (check local listings)

Opening & Current Odds — Chiefs vs. Ravens

Spread: Open: Ravens -3 (EVEN) · Now: Ravens -2.5 (-115)

Open: Ravens -3 (EVEN) · Now: Ravens -2.5 (-115) Total: Open: 48.5 · Now: 48.0

Open: 48.5 · Now: 48.0 Moneyline: Open: Ravens -150 / Chiefs +130 · Now: Ravens -140 / Chiefs +120

Chiefs vs. Ravens Public Betting Splits

Tickets: Chiefs ~62% / Ravens ~38%

Chiefs ~62% / Ravens ~38% Line moves: KC money trimmed Baltimore from -3 to -2.5; total eased slightly lower.

KC money trimmed Baltimore from -3 to -2.5; total eased slightly lower. Market read: Chiefs are taking the bulk of early wagers, yet oddsmakers have held firm under the key number of -3.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

Chiefs: WR Rashee Rice (ankle, questionable); LB Nick Bolton (neck, probable).

WR Rashee Rice (ankle, questionable); LB Nick Bolton (neck, probable). Ravens: DT Justin Madubuike (shoulder, questionable); CB Marlon Humphrey (foot, doubtful).

DT Justin Madubuike (shoulder, questionable); CB Marlon Humphrey (foot, doubtful). Weather: Mostly clear, temps in the mid-60s, light 5–7 mph winds. No major weather concerns.

Betting Trends — Chiefs vs. Ravens

Chiefs are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games.

Ravens have covered five of their last six as home favorites.

The Over has hit in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Patrick Mahomes is 4-1 straight up vs. Baltimore in his career.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Expert Picks

ATS lean: Chiefs +2.5 (buy to +3 if available).

Chiefs +2.5 (buy to +3 if available). Total lean: Over 48 (market still below opener, matchup leans toward scoring).

Over 48 (market still below opener, matchup leans toward scoring). Prop angle: Longest TD Over 41.5 yards (both teams generate explosive plays).

