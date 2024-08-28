Chiefs vs Ravens match preview

As the NFL gears up for another thrilling season, all eyes are on the marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on September 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This much-anticipated game is more than just an opening act—it’s a battle between two of the AFC’s elite teams, both hungry to start their 2024 campaign with a statement win. After a remarkable 2023/24 season for both franchises, this game promises to be a showdown of epic proportions.

Both teams look like they will set up strongly, with just one injury on the cards in this game at the time of writing. Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, potentially missing the opening game against the Ravens, but there is still plenty of talent set to be on display.

Here, we outline the chances of each side as we prepare for a new season of exciting football action.

A Rematch of the AFC Championship

The last time these two powerhouses met, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. In the 2023 AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious over the Baltimore Ravens, securing their place in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs’ win was a testament to their resilience and big-game experience. They overcame a tough Ravens defense and a relentless offense led by Lamar Jackson to claim the AFC crown, eventually leading to their third Super Bowl title in five years.

Despite being slowed down at times, Mahomes and his favorite target, Travis Kelce, found ways to exploit the Ravens’ secondary, especially in the clutch moments of the second half. The Chiefs’ defense also stepped up, forcing key turnovers and making critical stops to seal the victory.

For the Ravens, that loss was a bitter pill to swallow. They had topped the AFC North with a 13-4 record, showcasing one of the league’s most balanced teams.

However, they couldn’t overcome the Chiefs’ playoff experience and the home-field advantage at Arrowhead. This rematch is their chance at redemption, with the best NFL betting promos giving them a fighting chance.

Chiefs chances

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2024 season with their sights set on an elusive three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Their 2023/24 season was a testament to their dominance in the AFC, finishing with an 11-6 record and winning their eighth consecutive AFC West title.

Key player: Patrick Mahomes

With Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have built a dynasty that rivals some of the greatest teams in NFL history.

Mahomes, coming off another stellar season, threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns, continuing his streak of surpassing 4,000 yards in each of his six seasons as a starter. His ability to make plays under pressure, combined with his deep connection with Kelce, makes the Chiefs’ offense one of the most feared in the league.

Kelce, who remains one of the best tight ends in NFL history, had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season. His presence in key situations, especially in the red zone, will be crucial against a Ravens defense known for its physicality.

The coaching experience of Andy Reid is also a big factor. He has led his squad to the Super Bowl four times in five seasons, winning three championships.

Ravens chances

Baltimore enter the 2024 calendar with unfinished business. Having dominated the AFC North last year and posting a 13-4 record, they fell short in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have been a model of consistency, posting six winning seasons over the past seven years. However, postseason success has been elusive, and they are determined to change that narrative this year.

Key player: Lamar Jackson

Jackson is the engine of Baltimore’s offense, coming off another impressive season. He completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson’s versatility makes him a nightmare for defenses, and he will be looking to exploit any weaknesses if the Chiefs allow him.

His standout performance against the Miami Dolphins last season, where he threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, is a reminder of what he is capable of on any given Sunday.

The Ravens’ defense, anchored by Roquan Smith, is one of the most physical units in the NFL. Smith, who was acquired midseason last year, made an immediate impact and will be a key player in slowing down the Chiefs’ dynamic offense. The Ravens’ secondary, though banged up towards the end of last season, will need to be at their best to contain Mahomes and his arsenal of weapons.

Predictions

As the Chiefs and Ravens prepare to square off in the season opener, the stakes are high. The Chiefs, playing at home, are the favorites, with a 3-point advantage, but Mahomes highlighted what a loss Brown would be.

“It could’ve been worse,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflected last week. “It’s a blow to lose someone like Brown, especially with the experience he brings to the table, but we’ve got depth in that position. Hopefully, he’ll be back on the field sooner rather than later.”

The Chiefs, utilising their home advantage and the momentum from last season’s success, are likely to edge out the Ravens in a close game.

As the NFL season kicks off, this game will set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable year. Both teams have the talent and the drive to make deep playoff runs, but on September 6, only one will emerge victorious.