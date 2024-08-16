NFL Season Win Total Prediction: Will Ravens underperformed?

The Baltimore Ravens suffered some key losses to personnel – both coaching and player – in the offseason. Will those subtractions lead to the team underperforming in 2024 from a betting standpoint?

Ravens 2023 Season Recap

The Ravens had an outstanding regular season in 2023. After winning 13 games, they earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs. After throttling the 49ers 33-19 in San Francisco on Christmas night, the Ravens were favored to win the Super Bowl.

That said, their magical run came up short – at M&T Bank Stadium, no less. After soundly beating the upstart Texans 34-10 in the Divisional round, Baltimore met its demise versus Kansas City a week later. Due to a handful of mistakes offensively, the Ravens fell to the Chiefs, 17-10. Two weeks later, Patrick Mahomes and Co. hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Ravens 2024 Offseason Recap

The Ravens made a splash in free agency when they signed former Titans running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract. They also handed defensive lineman Justin Madubuike a new four-year, $98 million contract extension and signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a new two-year deal. Unfortunately, they lost linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with the Steelers in free agency.

In the draft, the team selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 30th overall pick and Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second (62nd overall). In the third, the Ravens selected Penn State linebacker Adisa Isaac with the 93rd overall pick and nabbed receiver Devontez Walker (North Carolina) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (Iowa State) in the fourth.

Ravens 2024 Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ravens’ win total for 2024 is 10.5. The over has been juiced to -122, while the under pays out +100. Baltimore is also +1000 to win the Super Bowl, which gives the Ravens the third-highest odds to win this year’s title behind the Chiefs (+600) and 49ers (+600). The team is also favored at +145 to win the AFC North Division.

Ravens 2024 NFL Win Total Prediction

The Ravens must replace defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and a handful of players along their offensive line and on defense. This has led some to speculate that the team will take a step back in 2024. I disagree.

First and foremost, they have reigning two-time MVP Lamar Jackson back under center. Zay Flowers emerged as a true deep threat as a rookie last season and a healthy season out of tight end Mark Andrews will ensure the passing game clicks. The addition of Henry to the team’s backfield will bring added toughness to a running game that has lacked punch over the years.

As far as the defense is concerned, John Harbaugh has replaced defensive coordinators multiple times throughout his career. He’s never had an issue finding the right man to call his defense. Harbaugh is an excellent coach and the Ravens’ roster is built to win in January. As long as Lamar stays healthy, this team will win 10-plus games again this season.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Regular Season Win Total Prediction: Over 10.5 (-122)