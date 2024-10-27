Close Menu

    NFL Articles

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction: Can Kansas City Cover Big Spread?

    Duke JamesBy
    NFL Win Totals

    The Chiefs remain undefeated on the season after a big win over the 49ers. Now they will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Las Vegas has struggled this season with a 2-5 record and losing their last 3 games. Kansas City comes into this matchup as 9.5 point favorites and this Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5) o/u 41

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Big on Chiefs

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 86% of bets are on Kansas City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas City Chiefs

    The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers last week 28-18. The 9ers lost multiple receivers and the Chiefs took advantage. Kansas City had 3 interceptions on the day. Offensively Patrick Mahomes continues to struggle with turnovers, throwing another 2 in this game. That brings him to 6 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions on the season. The Chiefs made a move for a wide receiver with Rashee Rice out for the season. DeAndre Hopkins makes his way to Kansas City in a trade. Hopkins has 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown on the season after playing with some very bad quarterbacks in Tennessee.

    Las Vegas Raiders

    The Raiders continue to struggle this season after losing 20-15 to the LA Rams. That is the 3rd straight loss for Las Vegas. Aidan O’Connell started the game at QB but got hurt so Gardner Minshew stepped back in. He threw for 154 yards on 15 completions and had 3 interceptions. O’Connell was placed on IR and the Raiders picked up Desmond Ridder off the Arizona practice squad. Alexander Mattison led the ground attack against the Rams taking 23 carries for 92 yards. The defense had an interception and didn’t allow a passing touchdown.

    Kansas City is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

    The UNDER is 4-2 in Kansas City’s last 6 games

    Las Vegas is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games

    The OVER is 6-2 in Las Vegas’ last 8 games against Kansas City

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction:

    Take the Chiefs to cover the 9.5 points in this matchup. Gardner Minshew will be back under center for the Raiders. He has played very badly this season, throwing just 4 touchdown passes to 8 interceptions. He is sporting a 33.3 QBR. That won’t go well against a Chiefs defense that is 5th in the NFL in points allowed giving up 17 per game. Alexander Mattison was able to get the run game going a bit last week against the Rams but this week he will be going against the 3rd ranked defense in opponent yards per rush attempt. Las Vegas also has one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing 26 points per game, good for 29th in the league. The Raiders average 0.4 takeaways per game and have a -13 turnover ratio. The Raiders will struggle to move the ball and the undefeated Chiefs will run away with this one. 

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction: Chiefs -9.5

