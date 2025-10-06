BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Chiefs vs Jaguars Odds & Picks — Monday Night Football Preview

byMichael Cash
October 6, 2025
Chiefs vs Jaguars MNF odds, where the line sits, ticket splits, key injuries, weather factors, and an expert pick with buy/sell levels before kickoff.

The Chiefs vs Jaguars odds show Kansas City favored on the road for Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). Market consensus lists Chiefs −3.5 with a total of 51.0 as Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence renew a growing AFC rivalry. Below, we outline opening vs. current numbers, public positioning, notable injuries, and a data-driven expert pick you can use to time the market. Check live movement on our NFL odds page and the public betting chart.

Chiefs vs Jaguars — Game Info & TV

  • Date: Monday, October 6, 2025
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL
  • Network: ESPN

Chiefs vs Jaguars odds — opening vs current

  • Opening: Chiefs −2.5, Total 45.5
  • Current consensus: Chiefs −3.5, Total 45.0
  • Moneyline: Chiefs ~−190 / Jaguars ~+160
  • Movement: Steady Chiefs buying through −3 early Sunday; total creeping toward the low-51s on fair-weather forecasts.

Public betting — tickets & money

  • Tickets: Roughly 68% on Kansas City −3.5.
  • Money: Slightly more balanced, with Jacksonville buyback at +4.
  • Market read: Any drift toward −4.5 should invite sharper Jags grabs; if it dips to −3 flat, Chiefs money likely floods in pre-kick.

Injury report — quick hits

  • Chiefs: WR depth improved with mid-week clears; defensive front fully healthy. Secondary still down one rotational CB.
  • Jaguars: RB room nursing minor knocks but Lawrence cleared off the report. OL rotation remains thin — key vs KC pressure.
  • Impact: Jacksonville’s protection vs the Chiefs’ edge rush is the game’s fulcrum; whichever side wins early downs likely dictates tempo.

Weather (Jacksonville)

  • Kickoff outlook: Clear skies, light wind under 5 mph, mid-70s temps. No weather tax on totals.

Trends that matter

  • Kansas City 12-3 SU in prime-time since 2022, 8-6-1 ATS.
  • Jaguars 5-1 ATS last six as home dogs under Doug Pederson.
  • Totals over 50 have gone 3-1 O/U in previous KC–JAX meetings.

Expert pick & best bets for Chiefs vs Jaguars odds

  • ATS: Lean Chiefs −3.5 (buy ≤ −3.5; pass if ≥ −4.5). KC’s balance on both lines + Mahomes’ efficiency indoors translate outdoors in mild conditions.
  • Total: Lean Over 45 (buy ≤ 46; pass < 44). Both teams rank top-10 in early-down EPA; clean weather enhances drive success.
  • Prop look: Travis Kelce anytime TD + alt 60+ yards; Ridley receptions Over if JAX trails early.

