Chiefs vs Giants Betting Prediction: Is this a get-right game for KC?

Week 3 features a marquee AFC matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kansas City enters as a 6-point favorite with Patrick Mahomes leading an explosive offense, while the Giants are still finding their rhythm behind a rookie quarterback. With a mid-40s total, this game offers sharp betting angles on both sides, but one team clearly has the upper hand in talent and execution.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ TV: CBS

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Chiefs -6 / Giants +6

Chiefs -6 / Giants +6 Moneyline: Chiefs -260 / Giants +220

Chiefs -260 / Giants +220 Total (O/U): 45

Place your wager at Bovada.lv

Track live public splits on the NFL Public Betting Chart

Key Notes & Storylines

Chiefs’ Offensive Firepower: Kansas City’s offense is firing on all cylinders, led by Patrick Mahomes and his dynamic receiving corps. Mahomes’ ability to extend plays and create big-yardage opportunities makes the Chiefs difficult to stop.

Kansas City’s offense is firing on all cylinders, led by Patrick Mahomes and his dynamic receiving corps. Mahomes’ ability to extend plays and create big-yardage opportunities makes the Chiefs difficult to stop. Giants’ Inexperience at QB: New York’s young quarterback has shown potential but also inconsistency, particularly under pressure. Protecting the football will be key against a Kansas City defense capable of forcing turnovers.

New York’s young quarterback has shown potential but also inconsistency, particularly under pressure. Protecting the football will be key against a Kansas City defense capable of forcing turnovers. Pass Rush Impact: The Chiefs’ defensive front can generate pressure on the quarterback, which could further expose the Giants’ offensive line issues.

The Chiefs’ defensive front can generate pressure on the quarterback, which could further expose the Giants’ offensive line issues. Tempo & Scoring: Kansas City likes to push tempo, potentially forcing New York into quick possessions. This could lead to a moderately high-scoring game, with the over/under at 45 points offering opportunities for sharp bettors.

Kansas City likes to push tempo, potentially forcing New York into quick possessions. This could lead to a moderately high-scoring game, with the over/under at 45 points offering opportunities for sharp bettors. Home Field Factor: MetLife Stadium provides the Giants some home-field support, but it may not be enough to overcome the talent disparity.

Last Three Meetings

Oct 24, 2021: Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Chiefs 20, Giants 17 Sep 27, 2020: Chiefs 20, Giants 19

Chiefs 20, Giants 19 Oct 28, 2018: Chiefs 38, Giants 14

The series has been largely competitive, with the Giants occasionally keeping games close despite Kansas City’s offensive edge.

Chiefs vs. Giants Betting Prediction

Pick — Chiefs -6

Kansas City’s talent advantage, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver, should allow them to control the game from start to finish. The Giants may keep it close in spurts, but the Chiefs’ explosive plays and ability to capitalize on turnovers give them a solid path to cover the 6-point spread.

Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Giants 20

Lock in your ticket or shop the line:

👉 Bet on Chiefs vs Giants at Bovada.lv

👉 Track public betting splits on the NFL Public Betting Chart