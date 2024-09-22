Chargers vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: Which team stays unbeaten?

The L.A. Chargers head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday when Week 3’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Chargers cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Chargers vs. Steelers betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. They beat Las Vegas in Week 1 and defeated Carolina last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this season. They toppled Denver last weekend and beat Atlanta in Week 1.

Chargers vs. Steelers Matchup & Betting Odds

451 Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5) at 452 Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5); o/u 34.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers Daily Fantasy Spin

Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh indicated that Herbert would test the ankle before the game and ultimately be a game-time decision. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated that “there’s optimism” that Herbert will play, and the “hope is he goes [plays].”

Chargers backup linebacker Junior Colson will miss Sunday’s contest with a hamstring ailment. Colson was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles safety Alohi Gilman (knee), cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (leg), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf), and linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Daily Fantasy Spin

Steelers backup quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in practice all week due to a calf injury. He’ll carry the questionable tag ahead of Sunday’s home date with the Chargers.

Pittsburgh starting right tackle Troy Fautanu (knee), starting left guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), backup tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), reserve wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), and reserve linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s contest. Fautanu and Seumalo are the biggest losses of the group. That’s because the Steelers will likely have to start a pair of second-year players (left guard Spencer Anderson and right tackle Broderick Jones) in their place.

Chargers vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Los Angeles is 52-41-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2010 season.

Pittsburgh is 91-99-5 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2007 season.

Pittsburgh is 91-93-4 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2007 season.

Chargers vs. Steelers Betting Prediction:

This is an elite coaching matchup. It pits the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh against the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. This is Harbaugh’s first year as the Los Angeles headman, while Tomlin has been Pittsburgh’s head coach since 2007. I give the coaching edge to Jim Harbaugh. A few numbers bolster the case for the former 49ers head coach.

As an NFL head coach, Jim Harbaugh is 40-24-2 against the spread. That’s a cover rate of 62.1%. He’s even better as an underdog. In 14 NFL games as an underdog, Jim Harbaugh’s teams are 8-4-2 against the spread. That’s a cover rate of 66.7%. It also helps that it looks like Harbaugh’s quarterback, Justin Herbert, is on track to play against the Steelers this weekend. That fact makes the Chargers side all the more appealing. I’m taking L.A. and the points on the road in Pittsburgh this weekend.

NFL Week 3 Chargers vs. Steelers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS +2.5