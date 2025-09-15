Chargers vs Raiders Odds September 15, 2025 – MNF Preview

The AFC West rivalry hits the Strip as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, September 15, 2025. This Chargers vs Raiders betting preview delivers verified game info, up-to-the-minute Chargers vs. Raiders odds, public betting snapshot, injuries, and matchup angles for a high-stakes divisional Monday Night Football clash under the lights.

Date & Time: Monday, September 15, 2025 — 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, September 15, 2025 — Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada TV/Streaming: ESPN

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds

Point Spread: Chargers –3.5 (EVEN) | Raiders +3.5 (–120)

| Moneyline: Chargers –185 | Raiders +160

| Total (Over/Under): 46.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early interest leans Chargers on both spread and moneyline, while totals action is fairly even around 46.5 with slight Over curiosity given the quarterbacks and explosive-play potential. View Live NFL Public Betting Info Now!

News, Notes & Storylines

QB Duel on the Big Stage: Justin Herbert powers a vertical attack that stresses secondaries at all levels; Las Vegas counters with a defense designed to limit explosives and win third downs.

Justin Herbert powers a vertical attack that stresses secondaries at all levels; Las Vegas counters with a defense designed to limit explosives and win third downs. Trenches Decide It: The Chargers’ protection vs. the Raiders’ edge pressure is the swing factor on long-yardage downs.

The Chargers’ protection vs. the Raiders’ edge pressure is the swing factor on long-yardage downs. Hidden Yardage: Special teams, penalties, and short fields carry outsized weight with a spread inside four points.

Injuries

Final game-day statuses post late; monitor official reports before locking props or sides.

Los Angeles Chargers: No final designations posted as of the last update.

No final designations posted as of the last update. Las Vegas Raiders: No final designations posted as of the last update.

Chargers vs Raiders Trends

ATS: Tight spreads in this rivalry often come down to red-zone efficiency and turnover margin.

Tight spreads in this rivalry often come down to red-zone efficiency and turnover margin. O/U: Mid-to-high 40s totals typically hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the script.

Mid-to-high 40s totals typically hinge on early explosives; two quick TDs can flip the script. Line Movement: Market sitting LAC –3.5 / 46.5 with modest support for the road favorite.

Market sitting with modest support for the road favorite. Public Betting: Slight lean to Chargers sides; totals near even.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Jan 5, 2025: Chargers 34–20 (at Las Vegas)

Chargers (at Las Vegas) Sep 8, 2024: Chargers 22–10 (at Los Angeles)

Chargers (at Los Angeles) Dec 14, 2023: Raiders 63–21 (at Las Vegas)

Final Thoughts

Expect situational football to decide it: third downs, red-zone finishing, and a couple of explosive passes. If Los Angeles protects and limits penalties, the road favorite has the edge. Las Vegas’ path is pressure, field-position wins, and capitalizing on short fields.

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Chargers –3.5 (protection + explosive upside).

Lean (protection + explosive upside). Total: Lean Over 46.5 only if you project multiple chunk plays early; otherwise, late trading of field goals can keep it tight.

👉 Ready to back your side?

Bet Chargers vs Raiders Now

Chargers vs Raiders Snapshot