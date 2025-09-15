Chargers vs Raiders Betting Prediction: Will Las Vegas pull off the upset?

The stage is set for a primetime showdown as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Anytime these AFC West rivals meet under the bright lights, fireworks are expected — and with both teams eager to make an early-season statement, this matchup carries extra weight. Bettors will be eyeing the spread, moneyline, and total closely, as recent meetings have swung wildly from defensive battles to offensive explosions. Below, we break down the odds, public betting splits, and our prediction for this divisional clash.

Chargers vs Raiders Game Snapshot

Date & Time: Monday, September 15, 2025 — 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Odds & Public Betting

Looking to bet this AFC West rivalry? Here are the current betting lines and public splits:

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline: Chargers -180 / Raiders +155

Chargers -180 / Raiders +155 Total (O/U): 45.5 points

Previous Matchups

Jan 5, 2025: Chargers 34, Raiders 20

Chargers 34, Raiders 20 Sep 8, 2024: Chargers 22, Raiders 10

Chargers 22, Raiders 10 Dec 14, 2023: Raiders 63, Chargers 21

The Chargers have dominated recent matchups, winning two of the last three. But the Raiders’ 63-point outburst in 2023 shows just how wild this rivalry can get.

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Prediction

The Chargers and Raiders meet under the lights in Las Vegas in what should be one of the more entertaining divisional games of the early season. Both teams enter Week 2 looking to set the tone in the AFC West, and Monday Night Football always adds extra juice to this rivalry.

Chargers Outlook: Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles offense opened the season sharp, leaning on explosive passing plays and balanced tempo. Against a Raiders defense that has struggled with chunk yardage, Herbert’s ability to stretch the field could be the difference. Protecting him from Maxx Crosby’s pass rush will be the key matchup.

Raiders Outlook: Las Vegas feeds off the energy at Allegiant Stadium, and the offense showed flashes in Week 1. If the Raiders can establish their run game early and get playmakers like Brock Bowers and Davante Adams into space, they have a path to keep this tight. But consistency on third down remains their biggest question mark.

Key Betting Angles:

The Chargers have taken two of the last three meetings, including a double-digit win in January. The Raiders’ lone recent win was a blowout at home, so this series can swing fast. Turnovers and red-zone efficiency will likely decide who covers the spread.

Prediction:

Spread Pick: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline Pick: Chargers to win outright

Chargers to win outright Total Pick: Lean Over 45.5

Los Angeles has the edge in quarterback play and offensive firepower, and while the Raiders are dangerous at home, the Chargers’ ability to create big plays downfield gives them the advantage. Expect a high-energy divisional battle with enough scoring to push this one over the total.

