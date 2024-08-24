Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Prediction:

Will the over cash in Saturday night’s Chargers vs. Cowboys matchup? Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5); o/u 33

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

TV: NFL Network

Chargers vs. Cowboys: Public Bettors Learning Towards Dallas

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you're receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Herbert returns to practice this week

Justin Herbert (foot) returned to practice on Monday. Things appeared to be trending in this direction after the Chargers released quarterback Max Duggan earlier in the day. After shedding his walking boot late last week, Herbert was spotted throwing in warmups and could be nearing a full return to action. Back on August 1, the Chargers said Herbert would be week-to-week with a plantar fascia injury he suffered in camp before putting him through a gradual ramp-up period as the season approaches. On the surface, it would appear everything is on track for Herbert to be ready by Week 1, but the team will probably give us more specific details in the coming days.

Jones: Lance has earned roster spot

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said QB Trey Lance has earned a roster spot. Jones on Wednesday told reporters he wants to see more of Lance in the team’s final preseason game against the Chargers. Lance, who has completed 40 of 62 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown in two preseason outings this month, could play the whole game against LA. Lance has been effective as a rusher in two preseason games, totaling 77 yards and a score on 13 rushes. He should start the regular season as Dallas’ third string QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Prediction:

I believe in themes during the preseason because honestly, what else is there to go on? Even when coaches indicate that starters will play, we don’t know for how long. I’ve been recommending the over more today than in previous preseason matchups. That’s because we’ve seen a regression to the mean. In the first week of the preseason, the under finished 12-4. In the second week, the under was 14-2. That said, entering play on Saturday, the over is 4-1 in the third week of the preseason. I see this trend holding up.

Chargers vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 33