Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Why we like L.A., but not for the Game

The Cardinals will host the Chargers in the second of two Monday Night Football matchups at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight. With the road team laying 1.5 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Chargers vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+1.5); o/u 44

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 21, 2024

TV: ESPN+

Chargers vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Three key players questionable for Chargers

Chargers listed WR Quentin Johnston, LB Joey Bosa, and TE Hayden Hurst as questionable for Week 7 against the Cardinals. All three players missed significant time this week in practice. Bosa has been out since Week 4 while both Johnston and Hurst suffered injuries during the team’s Week 6 game.

Harrison Jr. will play for Cardinals

Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Marvin Harrison Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 7 against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Harrison Jr. was upgraded to full practice on Friday. Now with him clearing the protocol, he’s set to play against the Chargers. Harrison Jr. left Week 6’s game against the Packers after he hit his head on the knee of a defender in the second quarter. He’s a WR2 against the Chargers in Week 7.

Chargers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 7 games

LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction:

I’m betting the Chargers, but I’m betting them in the first half. They’re still laying 1.5 in the first half, but we can get +115 odds on that bet. Couple of things that stand out to me about this Bolts team. For starters, the Chargers have scored first in every game this season. They’re the only team in the NFL to accomplish that feat.

The Chargers also average 2.13 points per drive in the first half, which is 15th in the NFL. That compares to 1.0 points per drive in the second half, which is second-to-last in the league. Thus, I want the Chargers at their best and I don’t want to sweat things out in the second half if they start to falter.

Chargers vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 First Half (+115)