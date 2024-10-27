Cardinals vs. Dolphins Prediction: Can return of Tua spark Miami? 

The Arizona Cardinals head to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Dolphins cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Dolphins betting prediction.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-4 straight up and 4-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against San Francisco, and their worst loss came against Washington.

The Miami Dolphins are 2-4 straight up and 1-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Jacksonville, and their worst loss came against Tennessee.

Cardinals vs. Dolphins Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Arizona Cardinals (+4.5) at 272 Miami Dolphins (-4.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals Daily Fantasy Spin

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (ankle), defensive end Darius Robinson (calf), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) will all sit out Sunday’s road date with the Dolphins. Lopez is listed as the team’s starting nose tackle, while Murphy-Bunting is listed as the team’s starting left cornerback on the depth chart.

Arizona starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable to play on Sunday due to a groin injury. Beachum has played in 5 of 7 games for the Cardinals this season after suiting up for 11 contests last year.

Miami Dolphins Daily Fantasy Spin

Dolphins backup cornerback Storm Duck is doubtful to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Miami superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is questionable for this weekend’s game with a foot injury. Despite the questionable tag, Hill is expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (orbital bone), backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder), starting nickel back Kader Kohou (neck), and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Huntley had started the team’s last 3 games at quarterback, but incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back in the lineup for this weekend’s game.

Cardinals vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Arizona is 2-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season.

Miami is 15-10 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Miami is 11-9 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Cardinals vs. Dolphins Betting Prediction:

The Dolphins will get starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for this game. The former #5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama left his team’s Week 2 game with a concussion. He hasn’t taken the field since. Tagovailoa has a QBR of 27.8 this season in a bit more than a game and a half of action in 2024. Since the start of the 2022 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa is 20-12 straight up as the Dolphins starter and he has a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 56:25 over that span.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was questionable to play this weekend, but he’ll likely play on Sunday. The combination of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill has been one of the most explosive QB-WR combos in the NFL over the past few seasons. With both of them playing on Sunday, they’ll be facing a Cardinals pass defense that ranks last in opponent yards per passing attempt and 26th in opponent passing yards per game. I know taking the Dolphins is a risk, but I like Miami’s value here. I’m laying the points with the home team on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 8 Cardinals vs. Dolphins Betting Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS -4.5